New Rocky Mount council members sworn in

The four recently elected members of the Rocky Mount Town Council took their oaths of office Jan. 5.

Holland Perdue replaced longtime local leader Steve Angle as mayor of Rocky Mount, while David Clements and Ben Mullins took seats formerly held by Bobby Moyer and Jon Snead. Moyer lost his bid for reelection and Snead did not run for reelection.

Ralph Casey, meanwhile, now formally holds the council seat that previously was occupied by Bobby Cundiff. Following Cundiff’s resignation two years ago, the council appointed Casey to fill the seat as an interim for the rest of Cundiff’s term. In November, Casey ran for a regular seat on the council and won — his regular term will last through the end of 2026, as will Mullins’, Clements’ and Perdue’s.

The new council is already making some changes under Perdue’s direction. First and foremost, the town should begin live-streaming council meetings to the public in time for February’s regular meeting.

At its regular meeting Monday, the council also passed an ordinance that will change the council’s regular meeting time from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m. The council will still meet the second Monday of each month.

In a Jan. 6 email to The Franklin News-Post, Perdue shared some of his other short- and long-term goals.

His short-term priorities include setting up a town hall meeting for local businesses and residents to discuss economic development and working with staff to set up online bill pay for residents.

Perdue would also like to see the town apply for a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) Alcoholic Beverage Control license in the near future. The Rocky Mount Economic Development Authority (EDA) has been working toward the establishment of DORA zones for some months.

The council has also formed a committee to review the Rocky Mount town charter.

Perdue’s long-term focus appears to be economic development, particularly expanded use of the EDA and the pursuit of housing and mixed-use developments.

“I am sure the list will grow quickly,” Perdue wrote Jan. 6. “I will say that we have a great group, both council and town staff, and I look forward to my term as mayor.”