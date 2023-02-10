Members of Energix US faced a room full of concerned citizens and pointed questions during a community meeting held Tuesday night. While the goal of the meeting may have been to quell fears associated with a proposed solar farm near Westlake, several seemed to still have concerns.

Attendees packed tightly into Westlake Library for the meeting hosted by Energix US. The large crowed exceeded the number of chairs available with some people standing throughout the presentation.

The proposed solar farm, known as the Mountain Brook Solar project, would be located near the intersection of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads. Solar panels are proposed to be placed on both sides of Brooks Mill Road just north of the newly installed roundabout.

Eliana Ginis, project manager, led a short presentation at the start of the meeting on the Mountain Brook Solar project proposed on 258 acres just north of the intersection of Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads. Solar panels would be placed within the property on three parcels totaling 184 acres.

There would be a 150 foot buffer from the adjacent Brooks Mill and Burnt Chimney roads as well as a 300 foot buffer from adjacent properties. Ginis said a buffer of evergreen trees would be planted to further screen the project.

The solar farm would also have a dual use by allowing sheep to graze on the property around the solar panels. Ginis said this would allow the property to continue to have a similar use to what it is now with cattle grazing.

“Sheep are very compatible for solar projects,” Ginis said. “There are few solar farms in Virginia that are doing this.”

Ginis also assured residents that the property would not be changed on the property while the solar panels are in place. The proposal is to have the panels in place for 30 years then they would be removed.

“Nothing is fundamentally changing about the land,” Ginis said.

Energix US has to provide a bond to the county to assure that funding will be available to remove the solar panels even if the company goes out of business.

A continuous barrage of questions from those in attendance seemed to derail the original plans to have representatives from the company speak in small groups next to displays around the meeting room following the brief presentation. Attendees instead requested that representatives answer questions in front of the entire audience.

Several at the meeting questioned how the solar farm would impact home values for nearby residents. Nick Kirkland with Kirkland Appraisals, a consultant hired by Energix US, said that studies have shown no impact on home values.

Many in attendance doubted his claims. “I don’t think you will find anyone saying they want to live next to a solar farm,” one attendee said.

Another question was on the safety of the solar panels and if they would have any negative impact on soil or groundwater. One person suggested that chemicals from the panels could possibly seep out over time or if broken.

“There has been no evidence of contamination of soil, water or air from these panels,” Ginis said.

When asked how the solar farm will benefit the community, Ginis said the project will provide $2.8 million in revenue for the county over the next 35 years. She said the construction will also provide 75 to 100 jobs.

Energix US will need to obtain a special-use permit from the county to construct the solar farm. Ginis said they expect to go before the Franklin County Planning Commission and the Franklin County Board of Supervisors in the coming months. Each will hold a public hearing on the proposed solar farm.

If approved, Ginis said construction of the solar farm would take six to nine months to complete.