The costs of some services in Rocky Mount may increase as work begins to finalize the town’s fiscal year 2024 budget. Town council members were presented with an overview of the budget Monday evening.

Rocky Mount residents may see a 4% bump in their bill for water and wastewater services. Town Manager Robert Wood said the increase would be approximately $1.67 per month in additional cost for the average customer in the town.

Solid waste collection also may see a rate increase of $2 per month for residents and $4 per month for commercial customers. This would provide additional revenue to help cover the cost of providing the service, Wood said.

Meals tax rate in the town may also see from 5% of the cost of a meal to 6%. Wood said the increase would provide the town with $400,000 in additional revenue and take some of the burden away from town residents since much of the revenue from the meals tax comes from visitors to the town.

“This will help continue that trend of property tax being a smaller share of the total revenue of the budget,” Wood said.

Multiple work session are planned in the coming weeks for the town council as they finalize the budget. A public hearing on the budget is scheduled for 6 p.m. May 1 before a final vote is taken at 6 p.m. May 8.

Cox Communications expands

The Rocky Mount Town Council approved a proposal by Cox Communications to bring additional cable television and high speed internet services to the town. Barrett Stork with Cox Communications said it will take about two years to fully build out their network in their town, but some neighborhoods could get services earlier as crews work through the town.

“This is actually one of the first times we have come to a brand new locality and we are looking forward to being a provider of choice for all of your residents,” Stork said.