Rocky Mount Town Council approves new body cameras for police department

The Rocky Mount Town Council approved the purchase of new body and in-car cameras for the police department during its monthly meeting Monday.

Council members approved the purchase of several new body cameras and in-car cameras to replace the aging camera system that is currently in place. Chief Phillip Young said the server for the system, installed in 2018, is reaching the end of its life and needs to be replaced.

“It’s time to upgrade and update,” Young said of the current system.

The overall cost for the new cameras presented to the town council on Monday was $161,700. Young admitted the cost was significant, but said the new system would be beneficial if there was ever a lawsuit and officers didn’t have a recording of the incident.

“One lawsuit without having that capability in this day and time could present a serious problem for us,” Young said.

Young said the cost of the camera system could be spread out over five years with zero percent financing. Also, the vendor that provides the system, WatchGuard, has agreed to delay the first payment until July which will push the cost into the next budget year.

The upgrade would also alleviate some issues with the current body camera system, Young said. Due to the current limited number of body cameras, some officers have to share which can lead to some cameras not working properly or not getting an adequate battery charge between uses.

“We’ve had some situations where we’ve went back to pull body camera footage or car camera footage and it had not activated properly,” Young said.

Town Manager Robert Wood said the police department’s current camera system was already in need of a new server which would cost as much as $15,000. Add that with the growing costs to continually fix and replace body and in-car cameras that are reaching the end of their life.

“We could either keep putting money into the system that’s already at the end of life, or go ahead and start on a new system,” Wood said.

There was little discussion on the proposal before going to a vote by the council. Members voted unanimously to approve the purchase of the cameras.

Young said the new camera system would likely be in place sometime this summer.

“I am very grateful to the town manager and town council for recognizing what an important piece of technology this is and supporting the police department by making this investment,” Young said following the meeting.