State, local primaries are on Tuesday's ballot

Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local open primaries.

Polls open at 6 p.m. in the county’s 23 precincts and close at 7 p.m.

On the ballot in Franklin County are statewide Democratic primary races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.

Also on the ballot are local Republican primary races for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 9th and 22nd districts.

These primaries are open, meaning that all registered voters can cast ballots. In Virginia, one is not required to declare a party affiliation when registering to vote.

Twenty of the county’s 23 precincts are in the 9th House District, and voters in those precincts have a choice for the Republican candidate: incumbent Charles Poindexter of Franklin County or challenger Wren Williams of Patrick County.

The 9th House District delegate represents parts of Franklin and Henry counties and all of Patrick County.

Poindexter, a former member of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, has served in the state legislature since 2008.