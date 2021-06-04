State, local primaries are on Tuesday's ballot

Registered voters in Franklin County are eligible to cast ballots Tuesday in statewide and local open primaries.
Polls open at 6 p.m. in the county’s 23 precincts and close at 7 p.m.
On the ballot in Franklin County are statewide Democratic primary races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Also on the ballot are local Republican primary races for the Virginia House of Delegates in the 9th and 22nd districts.
These primaries are open, meaning that all registered voters can cast ballots. In Virginia, one is not required to declare a party affiliation when registering to vote.
Twenty of the county’s 23 precincts are in the 9th House District, and voters in those precincts have a choice for the Republican candidate: incumbent Charles Poindexter of Franklin County or challenger Wren Williams of Patrick County.
The 9th House District delegate represents parts of Franklin and Henry counties and all of Patrick County.
Poindexter, a former member of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors, has served in the state legislature since 2008.
This year marks the second time that he has faced a primary challenge — in 2017, he defeated Justin Washer before winning reelection that November with his win over Democratic opponent Stephanie Cook.
Williams is a first-time candidate for elected office. He is the former chairman of the Patrick County Republican party.
The winner faces Democratic candidate Bridgette Craighead in the Nov. 2 general election.
One precinct in Franklin County is exclusively in the 22nd House District where incumbent Kathy Byron is being challenged by Isaiah Knight in a Republican primary.
The Dudley and Rocky Mount East precincts are split, meaning some eligible voters will cast ballots in the Poindexter-Williams race, while others will cast ballots in the Byron-Knight race.
All voters in these precincts can cast ballots in the statewide Democratic primaries.
Running for the Democratic nomination for governor are Jennifer Carroll Foy, Lee Carter, Justin Fairfax, Terry McAuliffe and Jennifer McClellan.
Fairfax is Virginia’s lieutenant governor and McAuliffe previously served a four-year term as governor ending in 2018.
In Virginia, the lieutenant governor and attorney general can serve unlimited consecutive terms; however, the governor is not eligible to serve consecutive terms.
Carter is a member of the House of Delegates, while Foy is a former delegate, and McClellan is a member of the Virginia Senate.
The primary winner faces Republican Glenn Youngkin in the general election.
The Democratic candidates for lieutenant governor are Hala Ayala, Mark Levine, Andria McClellan, Sean Perryman, Sam Rasoul and Xavier Warren.
Rasoul, who is from Roanoke, Ayala and Levine serve in the House of Delegates.
The winner faces Republican Winsome Sears and independent Bobby Junes in the general election.
The Democratic candidates for attorney general are incumbent Mark Herring and Jay Jones, who serves in the House of Delegates.
Herring was elected in 2013 and reelected in 2017.
The winner faces Republican Jason Miyares in the general election.
The Republican Party of Virginia chose its candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general via a convention.
Besides Dudley and Rocky Mount East, the county’s other precincts are Endicott, Ferrum, Henry, Fork Mountain, Snow Creek, Dickinson, Sontag, Waidsboro, Rocky Mount South, Rocky Mount West, Callaway, Hodgesville, Gogginsville, Bowmans, Boones Mill, Bonbrook, Coopers Cove, Burnt Chimney, Scruggs, Glade Hill and Penhook.