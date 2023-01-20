Supervisors approve plans for new outdoor retailer in Westlake

Rock Outdoors was given the go-ahead to construct its newest retail store in Westlake following the approval of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

The supervisors approved rezoning and a special use permit for the Westlake property that includes the former Grand Home Furnishings building as well as a tract of land behind the property. Construction is expected to begin in the coming weeks for an anticipated opening date this summer.

This will be the third location for Rock Outdoors in addition to its two North Carolina locations, in Lexington and Winston-Salem. The retailer will provide boat sales and service as well offer pontoons, kayaks, paddleboards, clothing, technical apparel and accessories.

“I’ve watched this building sit vacant for many years and I’m so excited to see new life come into it, especially in a growing area,” said Amy Seipp with Accupoint Surveying & Design who spoke Tuesday on behalf of Easter Creek Partners which own Rock Outdoors.

Seipp said the 40,000-square-foot former Grand Home Furnishings building is the perfect location for Rock Outdoors to showcase several varieties of boats in the store. A 10,000-square-foot service shop will also be constructed at the back of the building with 10 bays to service boats.

An estimated 20 to 30 employees will be hired to operate the Westlake location, according to Seipp.

The rezoning will combine the 4.5 acre property where Grand Home Furnishings building is located and the 11.72 acre property behind it into one parcel that will be zoned Planned Commercial Development. The special use permit will allow Rock Outdoors to display small boats such as kayaks or personal watercrafts outdoors during the year.

No one spoke during the public hearing on the rezoning and special use permit. There was also little discussion from supervisors when they came to a vote.

“I think this is going to be a catalyst for the Westlake Corner,” said Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith.

Supervisors voted 5-1-1 to approve the rezoning and voted the same to approve the special use permit. Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell was the lone no vote for both. Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter was absent.

Connector road funding OK’d

Funding for one of the final connector roads at Summit View Business Park was also approved by supervisors Tuesday. The connector road is said to be one of the last pieces necessary to complete the main internal road network connecting the North and South portions of the park.

The cost for the project is $270,000, according to a presentation from Assistant County Administrator Michael Burnette. It is part of nearly $700,000 earmarked for the project.

Mitchell emphasized that the $700,000 from the county was only a small portion of the total funds that have gone into the project. The county has received $15.5 million in grant funds to construct the connector roads within the business park.

Supervisors approved the project by a vote of 5-0-1 with Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter absent.