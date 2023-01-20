Supervisors discuss public safety needs in the county

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors is facing an increase in costs as well as additional needs in the county as work begins on the county’s 2023-24 budget.

County Administrator Chris Whitlow provided a forecast of the upcoming budget year during a work session held by supervisors on Tuesday. He outlined several concerns as budget preparations ramp up.

“Inflation and various service growth demands are outpacing our available local revenues,” Whitlow said.

In most budget years, Whitlow said any new discretionary funding typically comes from real estate and personal property taxes. He said the county is currently expecting minimal real estate growth of only 0.75% this year combined with an expected 6.5% sustained increase in the inflation rate.

One of the areas of growing needs in the county is in public safety. Franklin County Public Safety Director Billy Ferguson laid out some of those needs at Tuesday’s work session.

Ferguson said the county’s fleet of public safety vehicles for the various fire and rescue departments is continuing to age with several in need of replacement in the coming years. He also listed additional staffing needed such as paramedics, firefighters and animal control officers.

One of the most pressing needs, according to Ferguson, is a new tanker truck for the Callaway Volunteer Fire Department. The current truck used by the Callaway department is a 1992 model.

The cost of a new tanker truck is estimated at $466,000 based on a recent quote. Ferguson said that price is expected to go up in the coming months based on recent trends.

Ferguson also discussed increasing staffing at Snow Creek Rescue Squad. He said to provide full 12-hour coverage would require an additional two staff members at a cost of $162,000. To have 24-hour coverage would require four staff members at a cost of $324,000.

Ferguson said paid staff at the Snow Creek Rescue Squad currently rotates to other departments due to the low call volume in the district.

In addition to the increased needs in public safety, Ferguson also mentioned some revenue opportunities for the county. One option discussed was to charge a fee to residents when EMS responds to a home. Currently, there is no charge to a resident unless a person is taken to a hospital.

Following the presentation by Ferguson, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell questioned if a new tanker truck for Callaway could be approved that evening. With prices rising each time a new quote was given for the truck, he estimated the cost could increase by as much as $150,000 by the time the county’s budget is approved this summer.

“If its something we plan to do, its $150,000 we could save the constituents of this county,” R. Mitchell said.

Other supervisors disagreed with the plan. Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson cautioned allocating money for the purchase without knowing what next year’s budget will be.

“That’s just bad business trying to buy something when the money is not there,” Thompson said.

Snow Creek District representative Nick Mitchell said there was no way to know exactly what the price would be for the tanker truck in five months. He said the price could possibly even fall by then.

Mitchell also stated that funding for increased staffing at Snow Creek Rescue Squad was a top priority in the coming budget year. “I’d be hard pressed to support anything if we don’t have that on the books,” he said.

With Rocky Mount District representative Mike Carter absent for the work session, supervisors tabled a vote on the purchase of a new tanker truck for Callaway until all board members are present.