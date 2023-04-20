After a two month delay, the Franklin County Board of Supervisors voted 4-3 on Tuesday to deny a siting agreement Constitution Solar sought to construct a facility in the Henry area.

Supervisors first voted in February on the proposal by Constitution Solar to construct a 4 megawatt solar generation facility. The vote was 3-3 at the meeting due to Boone District representative Ronnie Thompson's absence for medical reasons.

Additional action was delayed until the March meeting to allow for Thompson to break the stalemate. When he was unable to attend the March meeting the vote was postponed once again.

Thompson joined other supervisors Tuesday asking a series of questions about the siting agreement between Constitution Solar and Franklin County. There were concerns that the property owners would be burdened with the costs if the solar company could not pay for the removal of the solar equipment once the lease ends in 30 years.

"I don't like that," Gills Creek District representative Lorie Smith said.

Thompson agreed. He stated he was for the rights of property owners to have a solar farm, but said county's language was "unacceptable" in the citing agreement that the property owners would have a tax lien until the removal was paid in full.

"The company that is installing these things, when it comes down time for decommissioning, they need to step up to the plate and clean up the mess that they made where they are making money," Thompson said.

County Attorney Jim Guynn said the property owners are getting what could be a substantial amount of rent in the lease with these solar companies. There would be a clear next step if funds were exhausted from a surety bond required by the solar company.

"If you have to look at who's next in the pecking order for receiving money from the deal, the land owner has received funds," Guynn said.

Alexandria Walling, representing Constitution Solar, assured supervisors Tuesday that equipment would be removed when the project is decommissioned. She said it would be part of the contract with the county as well as with the property owner.

"We are required to clear anything like that for the landowner," Walling said.

Supervisors Smith, Blackwater District representative Ronald Mitchell and Snow Creek District representative Nick Mitchell once again voted to deny the project on Tuesday as they had in the February meeting. Union Hall District representative Tommy Cundiff cast the deciding vote, switching from his vote in February to deny the proposal.

Because the proposed solar farm is in an unzoned area of the county, this week's vote may not be the end of Constitution Solar's efforts. Walling said at Tuesday's meeting that they plan to pursue the project even if the vote fails.

"We made promises to the landowners and we hope to keep them," Walling said.

While votes by supervisors are final in zoned areas, there are other avenues that can be taken in unzoned areas. Constitution Solar now has the option to go to the Franklin County Planning Commission for a comprehensive plan performance review to study if the plan falls withing the county's comprehensive plan for the area.

Even if the solar company is voted down by the planning commission, it can still appeal the decision to the Franklin County Circuit Court. The company would have 30 days after the planning commission vote to appeal.

Emergency access proposed

Supervisors approved allowing county staff to look into the cost of constructing an emergency access road for Diamond Avenue. Residents have requested assistance from the county due to trains occasionally stopping on the railroad line that crosses the road, blocking the only exit for the community.

Ronald Mitchell said emergency responders were delayed by about a minute to a fire in the community due to a train blocking access. He said those minutes can be important when responding to an emergency.

Assistant County Administrator Steve Sandy said the county already owns an easement from Shameka Lane along Diamond Avenue to nearby Sycamore Street. A gravel road could be constructed to connect the two roads and provide emergency vehicles access.

"I think it is necessary," Mitchell said. "I think we need to get serious about doing it."