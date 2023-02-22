After several months of debate, the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission voted to grant a no-wake zone in an area of the lake near Eagle’s Roost campground.

Andy Thruston, a resident near Eagle’s Roost campground, applied for a no-wake zone last year to cut down on wakes from boaters entering the small cove. TLAC’s navigation committee denied the request Sept. 20 due to lack of public services available.

The TLAC board asked the navigation committee to reconsider the decision at its December meeting. TLAC board member Bob Camicia questioned if the criteria for a no-wake zone should be updated due to it not being changed since it was first created 20 years ago.

The navigation committee voted against making changes to its no-wake zone criteria a meeting last month. Randy Stow, chairman of the navigation committee, explained the decision at TLAC’s board meeting held Feb. 14.

Stow read an excerpt of TLAC’s established no-wake zone criteria at the meeting with one portion being critical to the debate. “They are not to be viewed as a solution to traffic control, erosion control or protection of person property,” Stow read. “Enforcement of existing boating regulations, continuing emphasis on boating education, evolving statewide regulations are viewed as logical solutions to these issues.”

Much of the debate Feb. 14 stemmed from Appalachian Power Co.’s classification, in 2003 and again in 2014, of the section of the lake as “high-density commercial.” Stow said the area around the campground was the only section of the lake with the designation from Appalachian Power that did not have a no-wake zone, but those other areas had facilities or businesses that were open to the public such as a marina or public boat ramp and saw a steady stream of traffic in and out.

“That area may have been a public boat ramp at one time,” Stow said. “There is a boat ramp there, but it is no longer a public boat ramp.”

Camicia questioned why heavy traffic isn’t taken more into consideration for when deciding on a no-wake zone. Stow responded that traffic is considered in places such as businesses where boats are constantly coming and going. In developments with large docks and multiple slips, those boats are not coming and going as often, he said.

“If they are going to take the time to identify these high density place, we can’t just ignore that,” TLAC board member Edgar Tuck said.

Stow warned that once a no-wake zone is granted for this location, the criteria to obtain a no-wake zone would be lessened. Residents in other areas of the lake with heavy usage may apply for a no-wake zone.

“Once that is granted for that type of place, then every condominium and POA that want’s a no-wake zone, and we have had a lot of them apply, we have no grounds but to allow that,” Stow said. “You are setting precedent with this.”

Following several more minutes of debate on the definition of usage of the campground as public or private as well as whether the dock at Eagle’s Roost would meet current criteria for Appalachian Power’s Shoreline Management Plan, Tuck called for a vote to approve the no-wake zone. The vote passed 6-3.

The recommendation will now go to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources for a final vote.