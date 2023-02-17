The Rocky Mount town council looks to be taking its first steps toward constructing a dog park. Council members voted Monday to reacquire land leased by the Franklin County Family YMCA for the construction of the park.

The property is a 17-acre field next to the YMCA on Technology Drive in Rocky Mount. The YMCA has leased the property from the town for years but was willing to return it, according to Town Manager Robert Wood. He said the town has been looking for a suitable location for a dog park for the past year.

“The YMCA has indicated they would like to end that lease and have the land revert back to the town,” Wood said.

Wood said the Rocky Mount Rotary Club has already offered to donate $10,000 to the town for the construction of the dog park. The club plans to raise the funds during this year’s Fourth of July fireworks show at the Franklin County High School.

Proposals for funding for the dog park will be presented during budget discussions in the coming months, Wood said. “We actually think between the contribution from Rotary and some ideas we have for creative ways to make the dog park happen, we think we can keep costs down and have a really nice amenity,” he said.

Council members voted unanimously Monday to approve the termination of the lease on the 17 acres by the YMCA.