Grace for living in the in-between

The grace of God is one of the most common topics I could write about. I’m sure you’ve heard numerous sermons and Bible studies on grace. But I felt like it is particularly important to consider as we begin a new year. Grace has been defined as “God’s Riches At Christ’s Expense.” The grace of God is truly amazing. I like to consider grace as a divine resource that produces a disciplined response. I love how the author of the book of Titus speaks of grace, “for the grace of God that bringeth salvation hath appeared to all men. Teaching us that, denying ungodliness and worldy lusts, we should live soberly, righteously, and godly, in this present world.” (Titus 2:11,12)

Just a few short weeks ago we celebrated His first advent. Christmas is the celebration of this grace appearing to all. How wonderful it is that the love and grace of God is for everyone. Scripture teaches us that God loved the entire world, that is why he sent Jesus to be our Lord and Savior. As believers, we are also anticipating his second return. Paul writes to Titus to encourage him to never lose sight of that promise. “Looking for that blessed hope, and the glorious appearing of the great God and our Savior Jesus Christ.” (Titus 2:13) As a young pastor, Paul wanted Titus to keep the return of Christ at the forefront. I think that is important for us to consider as well. Regardless of our difficulties we have a “blessed hope!”

The grace of God is like the two sides of a coin. On the one hand, you have God’s free and available resource. On the other, you have our response to that resource. This is where we find ourselves, living in the in-between. We are living between Christ’s first advent and his second coming. Paul instructs us that there is some growing that must be done in the in-between. There is some teaching that should take place. We are admonished to deny ungodliness, lust, and drunkenness. We are implored to live our lives in a Christ-like manner. This growth in our behavior is a result of our response to His grace. How do we live this out in 2021? Certainly, we can admit that we have a substance abuse problem in our society, and it’s fair to acknowledge that it has effected our local community. As believers, we should be leading the way in offering hope and help to those who are struggling. However, shouldn’t we also admit that the rough and rowdy past of moonshine culture has contributed to our current challenges? If we are as serious as we say we are about confronting the substance abuse problem in our community, shouldn’t we also be willing to acknowledge the sins of our past and move forward? Thankfully, we have the grace of God to help us.