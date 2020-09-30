Grant funds new garden at Benjamin Franklin Middle School

Volunteers from the local Blue Ridge Foot Hills and Lakes Chapter of the Virginia Master Naturalists and the local chapter of the Master Gardeners recently planted 75 native perennials along the nature trail at Benjamin Franklin Middle School.

This “demonstration garden,” an educational brochure and website were developed as part of the Southern Piedmont Native Plant campaign, which promotes the installation of native plants in the landscape by educating people about the importance of natives to insects, birds and other wildlife in the environment. Franklin County is one of 18 counties in the Southern Piedmont region, and the demonstration garden at BFMS is the first to be developed.

The plants, tags, brochure and signage were paid for by a “30 in 30 Green Grant” from Keep Virginia Beautiful. Some of the natives planted include white turtlehead, blue lobelia, Jacob’s ladder, blue flag iris and wild geranium. These plants were purchased at Wood Thrush Native Nursery in Floyd.

For more information about the garden and the Southern Piedmont Native Plant campaign, visit www.plantvirginianatives.org/where-to-see-southern-piedmont-natives or visit the trail after school hours.