Group wins peanut butter and jelly challenge

A group of coworkers from Department of Social Services was the winning team in a monthlong challenge to bring in peanut butter and jelly, a shelf staple and easily distributed item at local food banks, to earn a pizza party for their team. DSS brought in a total of 312 pounds from its one-month collection, which was then distributed to area food banks. The winning group included Brenda Liller, Theresa Nester, Kristen Shively, Lisa Wilson, Toni Turner, Felisha Mellott, Penny Dudley, Donna Barbour and Julie Bowling.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.