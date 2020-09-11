You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Group wins peanut butter and jelly challenge
0 comments

Group wins peanut butter and jelly challenge

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks
Peanut Butter Jelly time!

Submitted photo

 Submitted photo

A group of coworkers from Department of Social Services was the winning team in a monthlong challenge to bring in peanut butter and jelly, a shelf staple and easily distributed item at local food banks, to earn a pizza party for their team. DSS brought in a total of 312 pounds from its one-month collection, which was then distributed to area food banks. The winning group included Brenda Liller, Theresa Nester, Kristen Shively, Lisa Wilson, Toni Turner, Felisha Mellott, Penny Dudley, Donna Barbour and Julie Bowling.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Snow Creek homicide leads to arrest
Local News

Snow Creek homicide leads to arrest

A North Carolina man was killed and a Franklin County woman wounded in a shooting incident early Saturday in the Snow Creek section of Franklin County, the sheriff’s office there said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Steel drum bands at The Harvester Jan. 6

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics