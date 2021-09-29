Habitat for Humanity relishes first Charity Home Tour role

Each participating charity plays an important role in preparing for and executing the tour event. “We help enlist business sponsors,” Sheila Overstreet, Habitat’s recently-hired executive director, said, “and we recruit volunteers to help staff the home we’re paired with on tour weekend—for us, that’s the lovely College home on Gills Creek in Moneta.”

Overstreet is familiar with the tour from previous years with another participating charity. “It’s lots of work, but fun for all who get involved. You meet terrific people—homeowners, other volunteers, charity supporters. The event is a great service to the community and to us in getting Habitat for Humanity better known around the lake,” she said.

“Between in-home hosts, ticket takers, parking helpers and dock workers,” she continued, “we’ve lined up about 60 people who are eager to help on tour weekend. But we still need several more.”

Those who wish to help can go to www.smlcharityhometour.com, click on the volunteer tab, and sign up for one or more four-hour shifts at the College home or any other home on the tour. The event runs Friday through Sunday of Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 8-10. Tickets ($25) are available on-line at smlcharityhometour.com or at ticket locations listed there. Tickets may also be purchased for $30 at any of the homes on tour days and entitle holders to one visit to each of the eight featured homes.