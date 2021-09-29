Habitat for Humanity relishes first Charity Home Tour role

This year’s Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour (SMLCHT), the 30th year in the event’s history, marks the first time Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County has been a participating charity.
“We’re in the midst of launching ‘Habitat 2.0’—a revitalized construction and community engagement program — so it’s the ideal time for us to become more visible in the Lake community. The Charity Home Tour will help us with that,” John Wilson, Habitat’s board president, said.
Beyond the exposure, though, Habitat also looks forward to the funding that will help with the cost of building materials. Wilson said, “Habitat volunteers, supervised by construction manager Tom Natale, are about to begin building a house in Rocky Mount and are also embarked helping low income residents make needed home repairs. We’ve recently done a complete roof replacement for a local veteran and next week we’ll be building a wheelchair access ramp. Several more similar projects are pending, but building materials costs have taken a significant jump this year.”
Indeed, the funding received from tour participation is critical to each of this year’s eight participating charities. SMLCHT has distributed nearly $4 million in a 30-year history that began at the suggestion of then lake resident Jeanne Wagoner and her late husband Joe. Multiple Sclerosis was the initial charity benefactor, but since then some 45 different charities have participated, typically receiving upwards of $12,000 each from a single year’s tour proceeds.
Each participating charity plays an important role in preparing for and executing the tour event. “We help enlist business sponsors,” Sheila Overstreet, Habitat’s recently-hired executive director, said, “and we recruit volunteers to help staff the home we’re paired with on tour weekend—for us, that’s the lovely College home on Gills Creek in Moneta.”
Overstreet is familiar with the tour from previous years with another participating charity. “It’s lots of work, but fun for all who get involved. You meet terrific people—homeowners, other volunteers, charity supporters. The event is a great service to the community and to us in getting Habitat for Humanity better known around the lake,” she said.
“Between in-home hosts, ticket takers, parking helpers and dock workers,” she continued, “we’ve lined up about 60 people who are eager to help on tour weekend. But we still need several more.”
Those who wish to help can go to www.smlcharityhometour.com, click on the volunteer tab, and sign up for one or more four-hour shifts at the College home or any other home on the tour. The event runs Friday through Sunday of Columbus Day Weekend, Oct. 8-10. Tickets ($25) are available on-line at smlcharityhometour.com or at ticket locations listed there. Tickets may also be purchased for $30 at any of the homes on tour days and entitle holders to one visit to each of the eight featured homes.