Hardy man's body recovered in presumed drowning

The body of a Hardy man was recovered from the Blackwater River in Glade Hill on Sunday morning, just hours after a 911 call reporting a person in distress in the water, according to Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Megan Patterson.
An individual traveling along Brooks Mill Road called 911 around 9 p.m. on Saturday when they heard a person, later identified as Charles Jacob King, 26, call for help below the bridge near the Riverside Service Station, Patterson said. The individual searched for King from the bridge and was later helped by first responders.
The search was postponed until the following morning, and King was found at approximately 5 a.m. by an individual fishing in the same area where the search took place the night before, Patterson said.
It is unknown what King was doing in the area before going into the river. Patterson said no boat was found at the scene.
While the investigation is ongoing, Patterson said no foul play is suspected; however, anyone with more information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 483-3000.
