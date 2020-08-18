Harvester cancels remaining shows for 2020

By BRIANA BARKER
As several artists have canceled or postponed their upcoming shows at the Harvester Performance Center, the venue has canceled all events for the remainder of the year.
On Tuesday, approximately one month after launching an outdoor concert series, Harvester General Manager Gary Jackson announced the cancellations in a press release.
“We hate to have to do this,” Jackson said. “A lot of folks put a lot of work into setting up Harvester Outdoors, getting shows rescheduled and letting our fans know what was going on. But after careful consideration and a lot of discussion, we’ve decided that this is the safest choice for everyone involved.”
The Harvester hosted seven outdoor concerts over the past month, according to Rocky Mount Economic Development Director Beth Simms, who took on Harvester duties after former CEO and Assistant Town Manager Matt Hankins resigned in June. Simms said the Harvester concerts drew approximately 2,000 to its shows with 500 attending Crawford and Power and another 500 attending Sara Evans in July.
In the Aug. 18 press release, Jackson said, “Things went really well. People enjoyed themselves and performers loved our stage.”
While Simms did not have any solid figures, she said the outdoor shows were not profitable for the venue, but believes it broke even with additional costs of the rented stage and lights and limited seating capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Concert-goers were temperature checked upon entry and asked to wear masks unless they were eating or drinking.
However, performers are by and large delaying their tours and performances until 2021 when restrictions are lifted in more areas. Melissa Etheridge was one of the most recent acts to joint a host of others in rescheduling, postponing her Harvester show until March 15, 2021.
“Artists have to have multiple venues to play,” Simms said. “No artist is going to come from Atlanta to Rocky Mount for one show. Unfortunately, that’s the situation we are in.”
Jackson said there was also concern for staff, volunteers, performers and the community as a whole.
“At the end of the day we want people to stay healthy,” he said.
Performances at the downtown Rocky Mount venue were suspended in March when Gov. Ralph Northam restricted public gatherings to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
With no shows left on the schedule, Simms said that could change if coronavirus numbers improve or restrictions can be further relaxed, but for now, shows are postponed.
The Town of Rocky Mount employs three full-time workers at the Harvester and a fourth is paid for by the Harvester LLC. There was no word from the town about possible furloughs or what the employees would do during the down time.
Simms did say the town would be looking to cut costs of the operation of the building for the next few months, including possible ways to save on energy costs to the building while it is closed.
As for the remaining shows, tickets will be honored on the new show dates. Ticket holders can go to harvester-music.com or contact the box office at 484-8277 for more information.
