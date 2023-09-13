The Rocky Mount Town Council heard an update Monday evening on the Harvester Performance Center following its first full fiscal year without COVID-19 restrictions.

The town-owned music venue collected $1.2 million in revenue between July 1, 2022, and June 30. Total expenses for shows were $761,956 and venue expenses were $314,206 leaving $209,083 in total profit for the town this fiscal year from the venue, according to Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore in a presentation to the town council.

Total attendance for the fiscal year was 12,523; up from 11,067 in the previous fiscal year, Moore said. Average attendance was up 34% from pre-COVID attendance. Average capacity at shows is now 67%, compared to 51% average capacity in the previous fiscal year.

Rocky Mount’s council has faced criticism since the Harvester first opened its doors in 2014 due to the use of town funds to support it in previous years. Moore said Monday that the Harvester is now on the right course.

“These numbers are validation that our work at the Harvester over the last three years has set it on a fiscally responsible course,” Moore said. “It proves to directly dispel any of the rhetoric you may here otherwise.”

Moore said in the coming year the Harvester is expected to continue to grow with the number of shows increasing from 50 last year to 75 in the coming fiscal year.

150Fest discussed

Daniel Pinard, cultural and economic development director for Rocky Mount, also gave a brief update on the upcoming 150Fest set for downtown Rocky Mount on Sept. 30. The festival will be held from 3 to 10 p.m. with much of downtown closed off to traffic.

There will be 13 bands performing on four stages set up for the festival in addition to several craft and food vendors. Pinard said many of the bands are not only popular locally but also well-known regionally.

A new alcohol policy will also be in place for 150Fest, according to Pinard. Patron at restaurants will be able to purchase alcohol in a specific cup that will allow them to leave and drink outside the restaurant as long as they stay within a designated boundary downtown and drink responsibly.