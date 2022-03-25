Harvester eases restrictions

The Harverster Performance Center no longer requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend shows.

Also, the Harverster no longer requires that masks be worn during performances.

The Harverster may still implement COVID precautions such as masking and entry requirements on a per-show basis when requested by the artist who is performing.

When special protocols apply, the Harverster will indicate them on the shows ticket page so that patrons can be prepared for them when they arrive for a show.

In addition, those feeling ill, running a fever or displaying other symptoms, or who have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked not to attend shows to help keep other guest, staff, volunteers and performers safe and healthy.

The Harverster will update its policies as the Center For Disease Control (CDC) revises its guidelines.

The Harverster is monitoring public health guidance and may adjust is protocols as conditions change.

For the latest information, view the FAQ page on the website and the ticket pages for the events one wishes to attend.

For questions for a specific show, call the box office, (540) 484-8277 or email info@harvester-music.com .