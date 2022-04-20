Hatch named Teacher of the Year for FCPS

For sixth-grade math specialist teacher Jennifer Hatch of Benjamin Franklin Middle School, it is not enough to just identify a problem — it must be solved. In light of the big learning gap left from COVID-19, Hatch said, “This unfinished learning has to be addressed.”

“Unfinished learning is a serious academic issue that we cannot ignore and hope will go away,” she continued. “We must make deliberate actions to help students close the learning gap. I am passionate about ensuring that every student is given the opportunities needed, even individualized, to bridge the gap and finish learning the necessary skills and standards so that they can have academic success.”

To address the issue, Hatch has worked diligently with Franklin County Public Schools to facilitate its Saturday School program. Last year Hatch had 12-15 students attending each Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Her efforts paid off as all but one of the students passed their math Standards of Learning test.

With that data in hand, Hatch initiated Saturday School again in which students had hands-on activities and were taught a concept from their prior knowledge base on up to grade level. She said, “They [students] were excited, engaged and really were able to grasp the concepts due to the fact that it was a three-hour session focused on one Standard. Powerful!”

“The students continue to ask me to do more sessions. Can you believe that? Students actually wanting to come to school so much that they come on the weekend,” she continued. “I think this program, in addition to my weekly tutoring sessions after school, helped the committee [for FCPS Teacher of the Year] to select me as Teacher of the Year.”

Hatch was named 2022-23 FCPS District Teacher of the Year at the division’s Educator’s Banquet on April 7. Prior to that, Hatch was named Teacher of the Year for East Hall at BFMS. Hatch said, “As a 25-year educator, this is the highest honor that I can receive. My peers, my friends, my students and parents recognize the hard work, dedication and love that I have for my profession. That was very complimentary and I take the recognition with humility because of the many exceptional teachers.”

Matt Dunbar, East Hall administrator for BFMS, said, “Having a Benjamin Franklin Middle School teacher selected as Teacher of the Year is an honor and a credit to not just Mrs. Hatch but all of the hard-working individuals at BFMS. Knowing that her peers and students played such a huge role in this process also adds a pretty incredible layer.”

Hatch shared some quotes from her students and said, “It is a positive reflection of education in Franklin County. This is why each teacher stays in the profession. It is why we need to stay in the profession! We are needed and we do make a difference.”

Student Olivia Harmon said, “It was fun; I really liked learning things differently than I did in school. The best part was watching Ms. Hatch answer problems with her toes.”

Canaan Pagans said, “I liked school on Saturdays! It was fun being at school without everyone in the building. I felt like I could learn more stuff.”

Olivia Jewell added, “Saturday school was fun because we got to learn new things and play fun review games that strengthened my math skills.”

Hatch said the support of parents and the community has meant so much to her and the children. The breakfasts and lunches for Saturday School from local churches and restaurants were greatly appreciated, she said.

Matt Dunbar, East Hall administrator for Benjamin Franklin Middle School, describes Hatch as a belief builder. “After two years of COVID learning, I have seen her work tirelessly to help students not just believe in their ability to do math, but to also believe in themselves. She has gotten her students to buy into the power of ‘yet.’ Her students truly see learning as a process and understand that when they do not get something right, they aren’t a failure, they simply haven’t gotten it right, yet!”

“Mrs. Hatch encourages mathematical discussion,” he continued. “Her room is loud because her students are so frequently engaged in math-related conversation. Each student understanding that their ability to explain the process of math is the critical component to learning!”

Before teaching in Franklin County, Hatch taught in Las Vegas, Chattanooga City, Wythe County, Danville City and Roanoke City. She considers teaching a calling — a gift she was given by God. “I am his hands — helping his children become the best version of themselves. I was in college moving along in the business field when I received revelation from God to do something that would make me happy. I hated business but wanted the money. I then realized that happiness is greater than money and working with children made me happy. So, I changed majors and here I am 25 years later.”

Believing in others and helping them to believe in themselves is important the Franklin County Public Schools 2022-23 Teacher of the Year said. “Letting someone know you believe in them is one of the most fundamental acts of kindness. Be that person for someone. Each person’s life is so much more difficult than we could ever imagine. You never know if your words of support are the sign someone needs to commit to their own greatness,” she said.

Dunbar said, “Because she [Hatch] has developed their belief in themselves, they are willing to accept challenges rather than shy away from them. Mrs. Hatch loves math but loves her students more!”