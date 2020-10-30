Helpful tips for boating at night

The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council has provided some important tips for navigating the lake after dark.
Night vision is the most important tool for safe navigation at dark. The worst threat to night vision is white light, and the biggest culprit of that is a cell phone. Everyone has one, and just a quick shot of light from a phone screen will destroy night vision. Keep cell phones put away and tell passengers to do the same.
As more boats are coming equipped with docking lights, boaters are unaware they are used only for docking and not while boating.
If it is necessary to use a light to illuminate the shoreline, point it down at the water beside the boat before turning it on. When on, sweep the area and then immediately turn it off.
Here are some additional tips for safe navigation at night.
Prepare ahead of timeMake sure navigation lights are in good working order.
Put a searchlight or flashlight, with fresh batteries, in a handy location onboard.
Review a route before going out.
Keep a mental list of channel markers that should be passed on the ride home and check them off as they are passed.
Learn how to turn the brightness down on marine electronics and a cellphone to prevent losing night vision.
Captains should leave a light on at their dock for when they return.
Navigation at nightTurn on navigation lights.
Make sure docking lights are off.
Note the various lights around.
Red and green non-flashing lights are incoming boats.
A solid white light is the stern light of a boat in front.
Flashing red and green lights are channel markers.
Flashing white lights are either shoal markers or number 1 channel markers.
WC1, G1 are flashing white channel markers.
There are three sets of flashing white shoal markers between R8 and R12.
Remember “red — right – return.” The flashing red channel markers should be kept to the right when heading up the river.
Count off the navigation markers during the trip.
Stay slightly right of center in the marked channels.
Stay toward the center of unmarked coves.
Being prepared will help boaters stay safe and navigate with confidence at night.
