Helpful tips for boating at night

The Smith Mountain Lake Water Safety Council has provided some important tips for navigating the lake after dark.

Night vision is the most important tool for safe navigation at dark. The worst threat to night vision is white light, and the biggest culprit of that is a cell phone. Everyone has one, and just a quick shot of light from a phone screen will destroy night vision. Keep cell phones put away and tell passengers to do the same.

As more boats are coming equipped with docking lights, boaters are unaware they are used only for docking and not while boating.

If it is necessary to use a light to illuminate the shoreline, point it down at the water beside the boat before turning it on. When on, sweep the area and then immediately turn it off.

Here are some additional tips for safe navigation at night.

Prepare ahead of timeMake sure navigation lights are in good working order.

Put a searchlight or flashlight, with fresh batteries, in a handy location onboard.

Review a route before going out.

Keep a mental list of channel markers that should be passed on the ride home and check them off as they are passed.