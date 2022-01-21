Henry Elementary releases Honor Roll, Principal's List

Henry Elementary School recently released the names on its Honor Roll and Principal’s List for the second nine weeks.
3rd grade Honor Roll: Braylee Bowman, Kaydence Collins, Jaden Mabe, Javen Martinez, Gianna Osbourne, Trenton Powell, Carter Ramsey, Jackson Ramsey, Jase Ramsey, Bentley Wetzel, Hunter Young
4th grade Honor Roll: Luna Ferguson, Berkeley Pruitt, Phoenix Brizendine, and Rakayla Wade
5th grade Honor Roll: Molly Byrd, Na’Ziah Flemming, Serenity Myers, MacKenzie Pilson, Noah Stump, Emerson Gillispie, Mya Mellinger, and Leaveah Ramsey
5th grade Principal’s List: Levi Peters, Riley Bilka, and Mason Philpott