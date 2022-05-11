Heritage garden grows traditional crops both common and unusual

History comes alive at the Booker T. Washington National Monument. One of the sites on the historic park where that statement really rings true is in the heritage garden.

The garden is a representation of what would have been present in the 1800s. Of course, the garden grew food for everyone who lived on the plantation, but it also grew fiber for clothes and materials used to make brooms.

“The Heritage Garden is a part of the living history farm,” explained senior ranger Tim Sims. “We have farm animals; buildings and we grow demonstration crops.”

Archaeological studies have been used to find the location of buildings on what was the Burrough’s Plantation when Booker T. Washington was enslaved there. The location of the garden is based on the memory of two men, Peter, and Grover Robertson.

“Their father John Robertson bought the property from Mrs. Burroughs, in the late 1890s,” continued Ranger Sims. “John Robertson farmed tobacco there until after World War II.”

An historian interviewed Peter and Grover in the early 1960s, asking the then elderly men, specific questions about how they remembered the farm looking when they were children. While the garden you can see today is in the approximate location of what Washington's mom was responsible for tending, it is a fraction of the size.

“When Booker T. Washington lived here, we think the garden would have extended down along the creek,” added Sims. “So instead of the nice neat 80 by 80 garden you see today it would have been a little more irregular in shape and followed the shape of the stream.”

Master Gardener volunteers tend the gardens at the monument. They have planted many of the vegetables in an average garden, such as radishes, lettuce, beets, carrots, peas, spinach and potatoes. And some more unusual plants like kohlrabi, flax and broom corn.

“This particular version of kohlrabi is red and really pretty when it is growing,” said master gardener volunteer Beth Pautler. “The food storage for this plant is not in the root below the ground, it is in a collar above the ground. And that is what people usually eat. It also re-seeds itself. It has a gorgeous blue flower. I love to plant it because it is pretty.”

Flax found in the heritage garden was used as fiber to make clothes for the owners and slaves. The finest part of the fiber was used for the owners’ clothes. In his autobiography, Washington recalls his experience with the clothes.

“He talks about how his brother use to wear his flax vest first because it was so incredibly scratchy,” recounts Pautler. “The story is they got the bottom of the barrel flax. It was not the flax that got to be the linen dress, it was the roughest stuff you could possible put together.”

The slaves would put big bundles of flax in the creek to break down the stalk and it would get scummy, Pautler said. Then the stalk would be cleaned, broken up and combed like the way wool is combed to create a fiber that would be woven into clothes.

Broom corn is another crop grown in the garden that helps tell the story of what life was like on the plantation.

“Broom corn is not a corn that grows a nice ear that you can eat,” explains Pautler. “It grows a stalk that was used to make brooms.”

Even the crops that are more familiar come with a history lesson.

“Understanding the origins of some of these plants is important,” continued Pautler. “Like the okra came from Africa and was transported from that continent. Some of our tomatoes and squashes they came from South America that is always fun to tell people about. People had a habit of gathering things that grew well and we still do that today.”