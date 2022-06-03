High levels of bacteria found in five lake locations

The Smith Mountain Lake Association recently announced five locations showed high levels of E.coli bacteria following the first round of testing by the organization’s water quality monitoring program. While levels are expected be back to normal by the time the next round of testing is completed this week, the results have started the season on a sour note.

The report comes after last year’s water quality monitoring program saw no high levels of bacteria for the entire testing season between Memorial Day and Labor Day. Testing is done every two weeks at 14 locations around the lake and is coordinated with Ferrum College.

The five locations that tested for high levels of E.coli include:

n Near channel marker R26. The head of Beckys Creek near Bayside Marina and Yacht Club.

n Near channel marker R25. Near Fairway Bay, off the Roanoke channel just downstream from Beckys Cove.

n Near channel marker W1. Near Forest Cove, opposite the Smith Mountain Dam.

n Near channel marker BR3. Near Palmers Trailer Park and Marina in Little Bull Run.

n Near channel marker B49. Near Ponderosa Campground in the upper Blackwater channel.

Tom Hardy, director of the SMLA’s water quality monitoring program, said the high levels were likely due to the heavy rains around the lake just before testing took place on May 24. He said a spike in bacteria concentrations in the lake often last up to three days after heavy rainfall.

“It is no coincidence that we had a lot of heavy rain leading up to testing,” Hardy said.

Heavy rains can often lead to runoff from the watershed area that includes both livestock and farming. Hardy said runoff of lawn fertilizer from lakefront properties with no buffer landscaping could have also contributed to the growth of E.coli. The SMLA encourages lakefront residents to install buffer landscaping to prevent runoff that can lead to bacteria growth in the lake.

Hardy said a likely key reason there was not high levels of E.coli found during testing last year was the lack of any significant rainfall.

Whenever high levels of E.coli are found in an area, the community is asked to refrain from swimming in those areas until the next round of testing is done to confirm the area is once again safe.

Volunteers are expected to keep a close eye on water samples this week. Continued high levels would result in additional investigation by the SMLA.

Hardy said a growing concern is the septic systems of older homes around the lake that could one day begin leaking into the lake. Another concern is boat owners possibly dumping their sewage into the lake.

Results from the latest round of water quality testing are expected to be available later this week.