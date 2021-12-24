High school scholarship bank accounts to be consolidated

The Franklin County School Board provided informal approval on Dec. 13 to consolidate Franklin County High School’s scholarship bank accounts. The go-ahead came as a result of a request Jon Crutchfield, principal at the school, sent on Dec. 2 to C. David Terry, the division’s director of business and finance.

The school board’s approval means that the high school’s scholarship accounts that are currently invested in bank certificates of deposit at three different banks will be moved to a checking account at Truist bank, which already holds seven of the school’s 14 scholarship accounts.

“These accounts were initially set up at a time when cd rates were very attractive and the goal was to increase the earnings of the scholarships so more funding could be distributed to our students. As you know, this is no longer the case,” Crutchfield’s letter stated.

The move, Crutchfield’s letter said, will make any donations to the accounts more efficient to process and deposit.

Additionally, the letter noted, “Current cd investment rates are extremely low and it requires substantially more staff handling to have these accounts distributed in multiple banks.”

The consolidation was reviewed and supported by the division’s auditors.

Should interest rates rise and investment rates become attractive again, Crutchfield’s letter said, the school will look to maximize its investment return for the accounts within the parameters of public entity investment regulations.

The matter was presented to the board by Sharon Tuttle, the assistant director of business and finance for the division.

