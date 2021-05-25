High speed internet arrives for several underserved areas of Franklin County

The biggest hurdle for customers interested in getting internet from a fixed-wireless tower is the need of a good line of sight between a home and the nearby tower. The signal can sometimes be blocked due to the topography of the area or other nearby obstacles.

With a good line of sight, fixed-wireless can provide internet speeds of as much as 200 mbps. Manning said fixed wireless internet service is no different from a fiber line connection in terms of quality and service.

Briscnet technicians provide free home visits to anyone interested signing up for internet service to assure there is a good signal to the nearby tower from the home. Manning said they make sure any potential customer is able to get reliable service before signing up.

“If they can’t obtain at least 15 (download) and 3 (upload), I’m not going to sell them the service,” Manning said.

Towers in Franklin County are also using a CBRS radio-frequency spectrum that provides even greater speeds and signal to surrounding homes. Briscnet was able to obtain the use of the frequency just before work started on the Franklin County towers.

“So far we have been happy with the technology,” Manning said.