High speed internet arrives for several underserved areas of Franklin County

High-speed internet is finally arriving in several underserved areas of Franklin County. Briscnet recently began providing service from a fixed wireless tower in the Scruggs area and is expected to have more towers in the county active in the coming days and weeks.
The broadband internet is available due to a partnership between Franklin County, Blue Ridge Towers and Briscnet. They came together in 2019 to provide a form of fixed-wireless broadband to areas of the county were it may be too costly to bury several miles of fiber lines.
Blue Ridge Towers is in the process of constructing eight towers in the county to transmit the fixed wireless signal. Four existing towers had the fixed wireless signal added, including a tower near Scruggs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department which is now active and transmitting.
John Manning, chief operating officer at Briscnet, said several residents already have started signing up for the high-speed internet service in the Scruggs area, but he is still trying to get the word out on the service. He said the internet signal can reach between somewhere between 3 to 4 miles from the tower and be able to provide service to hundreds of homes.
Fixed wireless internet is slightly different that fiber internet due to the service being broadcast to the home instead of through a wire. The internet service is sent directly from the tower to a receiver at the home.
The biggest hurdle for customers interested in getting internet from a fixed-wireless tower is the need of a good line of sight between a home and the nearby tower. The signal can sometimes be blocked due to the topography of the area or other nearby obstacles.
With a good line of sight, fixed-wireless can provide internet speeds of as much as 200 mbps. Manning said fixed wireless internet service is no different from a fiber line connection in terms of quality and service.
Briscnet technicians provide free home visits to anyone interested signing up for internet service to assure there is a good signal to the nearby tower from the home. Manning said they make sure any potential customer is able to get reliable service before signing up.
“If they can’t obtain at least 15 (download) and 3 (upload), I’m not going to sell them the service,” Manning said.
Towers in Franklin County are also using a CBRS radio-frequency spectrum that provides even greater speeds and signal to surrounding homes. Briscnet was able to obtain the use of the frequency just before work started on the Franklin County towers.
“So far we have been happy with the technology,” Manning said.
With service in Scruggs now available, Manning said towers in the Grassy Hill area of Rocky Mount and in Snow Creek are expected to be providing internet as early as this week. Additional towers around the county are expected to go live later this summer and into fall.
Manning said anyone interested in checking on available internet service in the county can go online to www.briscnet.com. Franklin County residents can also call 566-4609 or 566-4612 for information on service availability.