LEXINGTON—Tyler Hobart of Moneta has been initiated into the Hampden-Sydney College Circle of Omicrom Delta Kappa (ODK), the National Leadership Honor Society.

The society welcomed 350 new initiates from 17 universities in October. 2021.

Students initiated into the society must be sophomore, junioirs, seniors or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadershipexperience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.

Fewer than five percent of students on campus are invitied to join each year.

The society was founded in Lexington on Dec. 3, 1914 and its national headquarters is there.

A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the college level.

The founders estblished the ODK Idea—the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.

ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship and service on college and univerrsity campuses throughout North America.