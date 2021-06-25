Home builders juggle intense demand, cost increases for materials

“We know we don’t have enough inventory in the housing market, whether it’s rental or for sale,” he said.

While lumber was one of the first building materials to experience pressure, Dietz said it’s really a broader issue, noting recent challenges in obtaining appliances. A May NAHB survey of single-family home builders found that building materials increased an average of 26.1% over the past 12 months.

Cost fluctuations have prompted some changes to the way ABoone Homes does business.

“We’re still building spec houses for sale because the demand is there and the market really needs them, but we’re waiting to list the houses because we don’t know what they’re going to cost to build until we get much further along in the building process,” Boone said.

Normally, spec homes are listed when they’re first framed so buyers can customize the house to create their ideal home. But he said there’s currently too much uncertainty both around cost and timing to operate that way.

With such volatility in the price of materials, Boone said many builders favor a cost-plus pricing structure — clients agree to pay the actual cost of building the house, plus a builder fee, which is typically about 15%.