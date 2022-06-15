Home manufactured in Rocky Mount included in 'Homes on the Hill'

WASHINGTON — A home manufactured in Rocky Mount was featured during the Manufactured Housing Institute’s “Homes on the Hill” advocacy initiative last week.

Fleetwood Homes transported its Pegasus model, a two-bedroom and two-bathroom 1,035-square-foot home, 260 miles northeast to the National Mall to participate in the event hosted by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The event, which ran from June 7 to 12, showcased the value of manufactured homes that meet HUD code requirements to policymakers, affordable housing supporters, the media and consumers. The inaugural event was in 2019, but was subsequently canceled for the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, roughly 3,000 members of the public and 100 policymakers toured the Pegasus.

Executives from Cavco Industries, Inc., Fleetwood’s parent company, were on Capitol Hill during the event to answer questions. Bill Boor, CEO and president of Cavco, said, “Now more than ever, manufactured housing is the affordable housing solution.”

Jim Trepinski, general manager of the Rocky Mount facility, echoed Boor’s comments. He pointed to the tight housing market that most areas are experiencing as a reason why manufactured homes should be considered as alternatives to traditional stick-built homes.

“I think it’s critical that people know that our product is out there and know how affordable our product is,” he said.

Generally speaking, he explained, Fleetwood homes are sold to homeowners for under $100 per square foot.

While affordability is a major selling point, Trepinski noted that there has been a stigma associated with manufactured homes for years. He said many people still think of the types of manufactured homes that were built prior to the enactment of HUD standards.

“There’s really no difference in our product to a stick-built product other than the fact that we build ours in a controlled environment and deliver it as opposed to building it on site,” he said.

Despite the stigma, he said many of the people who toured the Pegasus were impressed with its features, including the ceramic tile walk-in shower and the modern farm house look.

“The comments we received as the public was walking through our home just reiterated to me that we’re doing the right thing and not enough people know about what we’re doing,” he said.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, Trepinski noted, was among the admirers of the Pegasus. “When she was in our home, she asked one of her staff to get her suitcase because she wanted to move in. She thought the home was that nice,” he said.

Skyline Champion and UMH Properties, Inc. also participated in the event. Sam Landy, president and CEO of UMH Properties, said, “The general public is getting a great feeling for how manufactured housing has evolved and become the affordable housing solution.”

The Fleetwood Homes facility in Rocky Mount was built in 1994. Currently, 275 employees work there. Trepinski said his facility is constantly in need of qualified workers, especially now considering the tight labor market.

Homes are built in sections at the facility. Some homes only consist of one section, while others have multiple sections. The facility produces six to 12 sections a day.

