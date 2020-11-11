Home tour soliciting volunteers for board, committee positions

The Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour is looking for board and committee members to join its all-volunteer team as planning gets underway for the tour’s 30th anniversary.

“These positions have typically been filled by homeowners and current board members chatting with others in the community about the tour,” said Sandra Morse, the tour’s executive director. “Several board members are new to the lake, recently retired and looking to get involved in the community.”

The current open positions include sponsorship chair, sponsorship data manager, and ticket chair. There are several co-chairs and committee positions open as well.

Working with the charities, the sponsorship chair manages the solicitation of sponsors and individuals.

There’s also a need for a sponsorship data manager. Using spreadsheets, this person creates, updates and analyzes all incoming data from sponsor contracts.

The ticket chair manages ticket processes, including setting ticket prices, ticket outlets, ticket reporting and training the charity ticket leads.