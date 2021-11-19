 Skip to main content
Hospice receives bib, pillow donations
Carilion Franklin Hospice recently received donations of dignity bibs and comfort pillows from members of Stitching with a Mission, a group that was started through CrossPointe Church, another campus of Franklin Heights, to incorporate crafting/sewing and helping others. This group originated six years ago and consists between five and 15 members that get together monthly. Kristin Horne, hospice volunteer coordinator, said Carilion Franklin Hospice staff, patients and families are thankful for volunteers like Stitching with a Mission, that dedicate their time and talents to comfort those receiving end of life care.

For more information about volunteering, contact Horne at (540) 209-3830.

