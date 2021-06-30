House fire displaces 2 in Wirtz area

A fire displaced two people Monday morning when it engulfed their home in the Wirtz area of Franklin County, according to Scruggs Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

The blaze was reported about 10 a.m. in the 90 block of Damshore Drive, officials said.

Both residents escaped, but one was taken to a hospital to be checked out, Assistant Chief William Hoyt said. Also, a firefighter was taken in to be seen for a minor injury. No serious injuries were reported.

Emergency crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames issuing from the house. Hoyt estimated it took about two hours to get the blaze under control, and units remained on scene until about 3 p.m. monitoring hot spots and cleaning up.

In total, 11 departments assisted in the response.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the blaze.