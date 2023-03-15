The Franklin County Department of Social Services and Franklin County Probation and Parole office joined together with two major businesses in Rocky Mount to recycle plastic in order to receive benches for installation in the town or county.

Anita Turner with Franklin County DSS reports the two agencies participated in a program through the composite decking company Trex Co. Inc. under which for every 500 pounds of soft plastics recycled, Trex would donate a bench to be placed locally.

“We have recycled enough plastic with the help of our agency employees, and with myself reaching out to my contact Mary Lutz at Plygem/Cornerstone and Stephanie Coughlin, Chief at P&P, reaching out to her contact at Fleetwood, Shawn Spencer, received enough to get several benches,” Turner says.

“We are in the process of deciding on the color benches and where to place in Rocky Mount,” she continues. “We (FCDSS and P&P) are still recycling and will do so until the end of the year.

For details of the Trex program, visit nextrex.com, under Recycling programs, Community and University Challenge Programs.