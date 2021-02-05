Most years, I find myself in the card aisle picking up one Valentine’s Day card after another, reading the inside, sighing, and then putting it back. Inevitably, I always find something, but more often than not, I leave wondering about the nature of love that Valentine’s Day conveys.
Maybe it’s just me, but the reason I get so frustrated when I look for a card, isn’t that most of what I pick up isn’t perfectly adequate. Most cards are just fine. Some greetings are cute, some are funny or more suggestive, and others are sentimental. Each one says, “I love you,” and/or “Happy Valentine’s Day.” While I pick the best one I can find, the reason I get agitated when I look for a card is that so often I find the words conveying love to be problematic, selfish even.
While not as evident in the more light-hearted cards, many of the serious cards make love to be about what I can personally gain from my relationship with someone else. In other words, “I love you” becomes more about how someone else’s love benefits me than about how much I value that person. I’ve read countless cards that say, “I love the way you love me,” or “I love the way you make me feel.” Are these sentiments necessarily wrong? No. They are, however, incomplete. These statements fall short of ever expressing a love and appreciation of someone else simply for who they are.
What if love of someone else was an appreciation of their uniqueness? What if love of someone else was simply a value of their personhood? How would that make those we love feel? My guess is deeply loved, the kind of love that really sees someone else and values them for themselves.
If we think about it, we can easily imagine what that kind of card might look like, and it would certainly read quite differently from, “I love the way you love me,” or, “I love the way you make me feel.” It would be a valentine that conveys, “I love you for you.” It would be like giving a Valentine that says, “I love you because _____,” and filling in the blank with the attributes of the person we love.
It’s the kind of love that we each long to experience – to be loved for ourselves – but it is also the kind of love God desires from us. God desires to be loved not just for what God has done for us in Jesus Christ, but simply, “I love you God for who you are.” We have a unique word for loving God for who God is. We call it praise.
Praising God fully is loving God for who God is. We do this when we say to God in song and prayer, “I love you God, because _____,” and fill in that blank with God’s attributes.
Maybe this is something that you have never thought about before now. Maybe you are not sure what the attributes of God are. The Psalms and the Gospel of John are always good places to start. Psalm 8, for example, describes how God is the Creator, John 15 describes Jesus as the Vine and those who follow him are the branches, and John 14 describes the Holy Spirit as the Comforter. With these attributes we might say, “I love you God, because you are the Creator of all things,” or, “I praise you, Jesus, because you are the Vine that gives life to the branches. We could also say, “I love and praise you, Holy Spirit, because you are the Comforter.”
Especially on Valentine’s Day, it can be easy to conflate love with how someone makes us feel, the things they do, or what they give us. While these are expressions of love to us, the wisdom the scriptures give us is to love God, and to love others as ourselves (Matthew 22:36-40). In other words, love focuses on the qualities of God and others as much as we long to be loved as ourselves. This Valentine’s Day, let’s not leave God or those we love wondering why we love them. Why not tell them? I love you, because _____.