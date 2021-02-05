If we think about it, we can easily imagine what that kind of card might look like, and it would certainly read quite differently from, “I love the way you love me,” or, “I love the way you make me feel.” It would be a valentine that conveys, “I love you for you.” It would be like giving a Valentine that says, “I love you because _____,” and filling in the blank with the attributes of the person we love.

It’s the kind of love that we each long to experience – to be loved for ourselves – but it is also the kind of love God desires from us. God desires to be loved not just for what God has done for us in Jesus Christ, but simply, “I love you God for who you are.” We have a unique word for loving God for who God is. We call it praise.

Praising God fully is loving God for who God is. We do this when we say to God in song and prayer, “I love you God, because _____,” and fill in that blank with God’s attributes.