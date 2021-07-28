Improvements to operating rooms underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

A long-planned $15 million renovation of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount has gotten underway.
“The project involves a complete renovation of operating rooms, surgical services and our pharmacy,” said Carl Cline, vice president and administrator at Franklin Memorial. “The timeline is that this project will be completely finished in June of 2023.”
Construction would have started sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. “We have bulldozers on site digging holes and knocking walls down and the work has already begun,” Cline said.
“This is a very complicated project,” said C.P. Staley, a senior project manager for Skanska USA, which has overseen many major construction projects for Carilion in Roanoke going back to the 1990s, and is preparing to start another one in Lexington. “We’re building a roughly 5,200- square-foot addition.”
The hospital’s current green-tiled operating rooms are only about 300 square feet, built to standards that would have been state of the art in 1952. “They need to be larger. A good operating room is about 500 square feet,” Cline said.
The two-story addition to the hospital will include “two new 600-square-foot operating rooms that will have stainless steel and be modernized,” Cline said. “We’ll be able to bring in more services, such as orthopedics, which we do not currently do.”
The renovation is proceeding in three stages that will allow Franklin Memorial to continue offering its current surgical services without interruption. “Our hospital had the luxury, if you will, of having a space that was not being used” after the discontinuation of obstetrical services in 2012. “We are able to convert that area into our surgical service space. We are continuing as was.”
“Our nursing staff here at Franklin Memorial are very excited about this OR expansion,” said Senior Nursing Director Tracy McCown. Regarding the forthcoming orthopedics area, “currently, our patients have to go either 30 minutes north or south to get some this these procedures. This will allow them to stay right here in their community.”
“The air handlers and all that stuff that we have that we’re trying to maintain are 30 years old,” said Mark Kaldahl, facility support director at Franklin Memorial. “With this renovation, we’re getting some of the latest technologies.”
“This renovation is really allowing for extra care offerings close to home.” Cline siad. “It’s keeping people here.”