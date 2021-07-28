Improvements to operating rooms underway at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital

A long-planned $15 million renovation of Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital in Rocky Mount has gotten underway.

“The project involves a complete renovation of operating rooms, surgical services and our pharmacy,” said Carl Cline, vice president and administrator at Franklin Memorial. “The timeline is that this project will be completely finished in June of 2023.”

Construction would have started sooner, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays. “We have bulldozers on site digging holes and knocking walls down and the work has already begun,” Cline said.

“This is a very complicated project,” said C.P. Staley, a senior project manager for Skanska USA, which has overseen many major construction projects for Carilion in Roanoke going back to the 1990s, and is preparing to start another one in Lexington. “We’re building a roughly 5,200- square-foot addition.”

The hospital’s current green-tiled operating rooms are only about 300 square feet, built to standards that would have been state of the art in 1952. “They need to be larger. A good operating room is about 500 square feet,” Cline said.