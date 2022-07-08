Improvements unveiled at Celeste Park

A June 28 ribbon cutting celebrated recent improvements to Rocky Mount’s Celeste Park, including three new dirt trails.

“There’s about half a mile of trails in there now,” Rocky Mount Assistant Town Manager Mark Moore said. “…We’ve added a stone path that gets you from the parking lot into the trails.”

Rocky Mount’s public works department also put in a brand-new sidewalk connecting the park to Franklin Street and the downtown area.

“They put in the crosswalk and the solar-powered light there,” Moore said. “The public works department has done a lot of work along the parking lot to clear out some of the overgrowth and also mulch.”

Local Eagle Scout Miles Henne also contributed trail signs, seating and park benches along the trails.

The recent park improvements were largely made possible thanks to a $100,000 Get Outdoors grant from the Virginia Outdoors Foundation that Rocky Mount received in early 2021.

The foundation’s next round of grants should be announced soon.

“We’ve been doing two grant rounds every fiscal year,” Virginia Outdoors Foundation Communication and Outreach Manager Jason McGarvey said.

The Celeste Park grant was one of the first projects to receive funding following the establishment of the Get Outdoors program in 2020. Rocky Mount’s park plans won’t end with the Celeste Park ribbon-cutting, though.

“There’s a concrete pad in the park [Celeste Park] that will have a picnic table on it and we’ll put some benches along the creek,” Moore said. “…And we’re getting ready to replace some playground equipment this year for Mary Elizabeth Park, and then next year for Mary Bethune Park. We’ve made some improvements out at Gilly’s Park out on State Street. We are making a concerted effort to upgrade and maintain our parks in town.”

At 6.5 acres, Celeste is Rocky Mount’s largest park. Moore said the town has owned the park land for more than a decade.

“When we initially got the land, the town put the parking lot in and started a fundraising campaign for the rest of it. … There were some donations but it wasn’t going to make a big dent like the grant,” Moore said.

The park’s namesake, Celeste Greer, passed away in 1989 due to complication from diabetes. In 2006, her father, Keister Greer, donated 5.5 acres of land to the town in her memory. Sunny and Shirley Vaughn donated another acre four years later in 2010.

A new sign welcoming visitors to Celeste Park includes more information about Celeste Greer and the park’s history.

“Celeste was born in 1957 and attended Chatham Hall, excelling academically at the girls’ preparatory school,” the sign reads. “She loved nature and the outdoors, often describing October as a ‘rusty hinge.’ … The park presents a quiet, passive, contemplative area to its users with trails, trees, vegetation and other botanical features…just as the Greers and Celeste liked.”