While the sky was dark over most of Franklin County due to canceled Independence Day events, Franklin County Speedway had fireworks shows both Friday and Saturday after races during the holiday weekend.
Most Popular
-
Franklin County Public Schools opts for new online learning system in wake of COVID-19 closure
-
Sheetz closes due to positive COVID-19 case
-
Downtown Rocky Mount fire determined to be electrical failure
-
Rocky Mount man wins lottery
-
Death of Snow Creek woman still active and ongoing despite suicide ruling by coroner
Sign up to receive our daily newsletters and get special offers delivered right to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.