Independence Day Festival thanks sponsors for successful event

Hundreds attended the annual Independence Festival, hosted by the Rotary Club of Rocky Mount, at Franklin County High School’s C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium on July 2.

Entertainment included live music by the Harwell Grice Band, followed by a fireworks show at dusk.

“Our Festival Committee and our Club were so excited to offer an in-person festival this year,” said Lisa Schenk, festival committee chair. “It was good to see so many smiling faces enjoying the show.”

Sponsors for and supporters of the festival included: Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Valley Star Credit Union, Franklin County School Board, Town of Rocky Mount, Franklin County, Virginia Furniture Market, Ronile, Jewell Machinery, Redwood Fuel Oil & Propane, Haywood’s Jewelers, Farm Credit, Jamison Electric, Shentel, Assured Comfort Beds Inc., Turner’s Building, Member One Federal Credit Un-ion, Flora Funeral Service, Hometown Ice, Pepsi, American National Bank, McDonald’s, Franklin County High School football team and cheerleaders, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Trusties.

Proceeds from a 50/50 raffle, along with $50 tickets for a chance to win cash prizes, went toward Franklin County Parks and Recreation’s Land of Lights display.