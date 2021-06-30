Independence festival returns to Dillon Stadium Friday

The Rocky Mount Rotary Club’s annual Independence Festival returns today at C.I. (Cy) Dillon Stadium-Fred M. Brown Memorial Field after a year’s absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the event will be bigger than first anticipated.

Earlier this year, the Rotary Club confirmed that the festival would return, but that it would only include a fireworks show because of state restrictions that were in effect at that time.

Last week, the Rotary Club confirmed that the festival would be an in-person event following the announcement that the state restrictions had been lifted.

Admission is free and gates at the stadium open at 5 p.m.

The Harwell Grice Band is set to perform music throughout the festival with the fireworks show starting soon after dusk, said Lisa Schenk, Rotary Club festival chair.

Franklin County Department of Parks and Recreation has an area for youth to play wiffle ball and the wrestling club is slated to promote its program on site, said Nikki Custer, athletics and aquatics manager with the department.

Also, there will be a 50/50 raffle, and $50 tickets will be sold with the chance to win three cash prizes totaling $500, $1,000 and $2,500 with all proceeds earmarked for the recreation department’s Land of Lights during the holiday seasons.