It's time for a spiritual tuneup

Have you ever taken your vehicle in for an annual inspection, only to find out that you have to spend several hundred dollars to pass inspection?
Well, that happened to me recently. I still drive a 2003 Dodge Dakota that my father bought for me when I was in college. It’s been a good truck, and I’ve determined to drive it as long as possible.
The most recent inspection of the ol’ Dodge revealed several things that were not up to standard.
So in the next few days I’ll spend a few hundred dollars to perform the necessary repairs, take it back to the inspection station and pay $1 to get the official inspection sticker. I’ll be good to go for another 12 months.
This whole ordeal got me thinking about how our spiritual maintenance is similar.
We need regular “tuneups” to keep our spiritual engines running. A tuneup is an intentional look at our spiritual lives. You could call it an inspection.
If you took yourself to the Lord’s garage and He looked inside (under the hood) would you pass inspection? David prayed in Psalm 139, “Search me oh God, and know my heart: try me, and know my thoughts: and see if there be any wicked way in me.”
Sometimes I’ll be driving my truck and I’ll notice a light on the dash that wasn’t there before. There are many possible reasons for this. A few examples might be a spark plug misfire, a loose gas cap, or a vacuum hose that is cracked. These warning lights signify to us that something is wrong.
Have you ever had any warning light moments in your life? They could be a marital separation, creditors blowing up your phone, or even a heart attack. These “warning light” moments in life indicate that there is a greater problem. Some folks will see the light and immediately find out what the problem is.
It has been said that if you survive your first heart attack you may live to be a very old person. It’s a wakeup call to a healthier lifestyle. In our spiritual life, the Holy Spirit will use these “warning light” moments to draw our attention to areas in need of a tuneup.
When the low tire light comes on we need to give attention to the direction we are heading. If you’ve ever been stranded with a flat tire, you know how important it is to pay attention to a low tire light.
The Bible teaches that “the steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord: and he delighteth in his way.” (Psalm 37:23 KJV) The Lord wants to guide and direct our steps in life, if we will learn to follow and obey. There may be times when our steering mechanism needs a tuneup to keep us on the straight and narrow way.
When the low washer fluid light comes on it is an indication that we need to give attention to our vision. Having a clear field of vision is critical to safe driving. Spiritually speaking, we are to keep our eyes focused on Jesus. We must watch and pray that we don’t enter into temptation. We should remain sober minded so that we can think and see clearly.
One of the most common ignition lights is the check engine indicator. To discover this problem requires hooking up to a computer which will submit a code identifying the problem. In a similar way, we need to stay connected to God so that he can show us the true condition of our hearts. A heart check is essential or spiritual vibrancy. Scripture has much to say about the condition of our hearts. We are admonished to keep our hearts with all diligence. The book of James teaches us to draw near to God and cleanse our hearts. The Psalmist prayed “create a clean heart in me O, God and renew a right spirit in me.” (Psalm 51:10 KJV) There are times when we need to anti-freeze our hearts so that we don’t give in to the chilling winds of doubt and fear.
There are several other areas I’ve failed to mention including pumping the brakes on your tongue! But we’ll save that for another time. Let me encourage you to go before the Lord for regular inspections. Don’t wait until Easter or Christmas to get a spiritual tuneup. Draw near to God everyday and he will draw near to you. Allow the Holy Spirit to perform the necessary tuneup to your direction, your vision, and your heart so that there will be no failed inspections!
The Rev. Robert Meredith is pastor of Rocky Mount Church of God.