Jeep bash event possibly coming to Boones Mill

The Virginia Nightcrawlers Jeep Club is interested in bringing a Jeep bash event to Boones Mill.

Jeep bashes are events where Jeep owners gather to drive—or crawl—over obstacle courses. More than being an opportunity to show off the ways they’ve tricked out and souped-up their rides, they give Jeep enthusiasts a chance to be together.

“It’s very much a family,” Virginia Nightcrawlers member Dina Hutchinson said at an April 12 Boones Mill Town Council meeting, where she and three other members of the club pitched the idea of a Boones Mill Jeep bash.

Jeep events like Jeepin’ with Judd in Bartow, Florida and the Great Smoky Mountain Jeep Invasion in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee have been known to attract hundreds or thousands of attendees.

Jeep bashes are often organized and attended by Jeep clubs like the Nightcrawlers. Started in March 2021 and now more than 700 members strong, the Nightcrawlers want to bring some of the Jeep love to Boones Mill.

“Having the people come here could be a wonderful economic development opportunity, because we’ll have people spending money here in town,” Town Manager B.T. Fitzpatrick said.

Not only would the event attract people to the town, thereby bringing business into the area, it could double as a charitable fundraiser, possibly for local law enforcement. It certainly wouldn’t be the first; Jeepin’ With Judd, which welcomed more than 2,000 Jeeps in February, is an annual event that raises money for the Polk Sheriff’s Charities.

For that matter, it wouldn’t be the Nightcrawlers’ first time participating in or organizing a fundraiser or donation event.

“We were fortunate enough to participate in Jeeps for Georgie. Georgie was a cancer patient in West Virginia and it was more than 5,000 Jeeps that got together,” Hutchinson said.

The club did a similar event, Fight for Nate, in 2021.

“We did a back the blue ride, we did an overdose awareness ride, a 9/11 Memorial Ride, a charity ride for Deputy Hicks...and I think that one raised almost $30,000,” Hutchinson said.

The Virginia Nightcrawlers Jeep Club has also participated in and organized Halloween trunk-or-treat events.

For the Boones Mill Jeep bash, the club proposed a September event and gave a rough sketch of how it could look, including a Jeep obstacle course, possibly along an old logging road north of the Boones Mill Depot.

Concerns arose over security, safety and stormwater control for the event and obstacle course, and Hutchinson said the Jeep club is already enlisting sponsors for equipment and volunteers to set up, run and tear down for a Boones Mill Jeep bash.

“We know this town is kind of quiet, so we want to make sure we are respecting your ordinances and when you want things shut down and if it’s going to be loud,” Hutchinson said.

In the end, the council directed Fitzpatrick to work with the club and develop a detailed proposal, to be presented to the council for potential approval at a later date. The club seems eager to work with the town to make the event happen.

“There’s a lot of opportunity here,” Fitzpatrick said. “We need to get down into the nitty gritty and work out the details.”

