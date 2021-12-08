Joyous Junque organizers donate to area nonprofits

Resurrection Catholic Church celebrated Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 by presenting proceeds from this year’s Joyous Junque yard sales to area nonprofits. The two smaller sales raised more than $80,000 this year.
Joyous Junque has looked a bit different in recent years because of the pandemic. Multiple smaller sales were conducted instead of the massive one-day sale each June because of COVID-19 restrictions.
“It became very, very different,” longtime organizer Jim Urban said of the multiple, smaller sales.
While they have raised less in overall profits, the smaller Joyous Junque sales also cost less to operate. Urban said the unforeseen benefit was donations to nonprofits actually increased.
Urban said the change to smaller sales also was less stressful for the countless volunteers who participate in the event each year. Because of the multiple benefits, he said, Joyous Junque will now be a twice-a-year event.
Starting next year Joyous Junque will conduct an event in June similar to in the past and a second sale in August. Urban said the June sale is expected to focus on outdoor items while the August event will feature indoor items.
Also different this year was the timing of the annual check presentation to area nonprofits. The event traditionally is conducted in June, shortly after the Joyous Junque sale.
The presentation last week provided nonprofits with a bit of assistance in time for the holidays. Patty Brown with Bedford Community Christmas Station said the donation would go directly to families for the holidays.
“The money will help in allowing low income families to have a wonderful Christmas,” Brown said.
Other nonprofits said the donation will go to covering the cost of additional expenses brought on by the pandemic. Jessica Hunt with the Henry Fork Service Center in Rocky Mount said the last week’s funds will help with some of those expenses.
“COVID-19 has hit our pocket books very hard,” Hunt said. “So this is a big help.”
Ellen Holland with the Free Clinic of Franklin County said the nonprofit has been hit with the additional cost of testing for COVID-19. The clinic has spent half of each day since August. testing visitors for COVID-19, she said.
In all, 24 area nonprofits were provided with a donation from proceeds from the Joyous Junque said this year.