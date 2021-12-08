Joyous Junque organizers donate to area nonprofits

Resurrection Catholic Church celebrated Giving Tuesday on Nov. 30 by presenting proceeds from this year’s Joyous Junque yard sales to area nonprofits. The two smaller sales raised more than $80,000 this year.

Joyous Junque has looked a bit different in recent years because of the pandemic. Multiple smaller sales were conducted instead of the massive one-day sale each June because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It became very, very different,” longtime organizer Jim Urban said of the multiple, smaller sales.

While they have raised less in overall profits, the smaller Joyous Junque sales also cost less to operate. Urban said the unforeseen benefit was donations to nonprofits actually increased.

Urban said the change to smaller sales also was less stressful for the countless volunteers who participate in the event each year. Because of the multiple benefits, he said, Joyous Junque will now be a twice-a-year event.

Starting next year Joyous Junque will conduct an event in June similar to in the past and a second sale in August. Urban said the June sale is expected to focus on outdoor items while the August event will feature indoor items.