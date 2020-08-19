Joyous Junque raises $30,000 for area nonprofits

By JASON DUNOVANT
While smaller than its annual event in past years, last weekend’s Joyous Junque yard sale still saw crowds of people looking for deals.
The five-day sale at Resurrection Catholic Church featured a variety of furniture available, as well as outdoor items. Longtime organizer Jim Urban said shoppers arrived well before the doors opened Friday morning.
“We had a line around the church,” Urban said, adding that new rules were put in place. “They were social distancing while waiting.”
Visitors were required to stay 6 feet apart in line while waiting to enter the sale. Upon entering, they also were required to have their temperature taken and to provide their name and phone number for contact tracing if someone later tested positive for COVID-19.
Urban said precautions were necessary to assure the visitors and volunteers working the sale were safe.
Organizers estimated the sale raised $30,000, less than half of what is usually collected due to being a smaller sale.
Similar to previous years, proceeds will go to area nonprofits; however, Urban said the number of nonprofits receiving donations from this year’s sale will be less than the nearly 30 that were selected before. Plans are to focus on fewer nonprofits that have been most impacted by the pandemic.
Donations are expected to be provided to area nonprofits later this year.
Urban said it is still possible for another Joyous Junque yard sale to be held later this year with other items currently in storage, including smaller decorative items.
Organizers are also finishing work on a new website, joyousjunque.org, to sell items that are currently in storage. Urban said the website will be up in the coming weeks.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.