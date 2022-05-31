Joyous Junque sale set for this weekend

Final preparations are underway for this year’s Joyous Junque sale this weekend at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. The event is returning to its traditional date of the first weekend of June after changing up the schedule for the past two years due to the pandemic.

The annual sale suffered several postponements and multiple changes in the past two years as organizers attempted to keep it going while also following COVID-19 rules. That led to several smaller sales to keep Resurrection Catholic Church’s ever increasing stock of donated items at a manageable level.

“Covid hit us like everyone else,” said Ed Merz who has stepped up and taken on more of a leadership role in organizing the sale along with Ed Janoski. They will both be assisting longtime organizers Jim and Gail Urban.

The change made during the pandemic to smaller sales actually began to be seen as a positive to volunteers. Merz said the once a year sale eventually became difficult to manage with such a large amount of items.

“It became almost unmanageable,” Merz said.

Going forward, plans are to hold two sales a year with the first on the traditional date of the first weekend of June and the second in August. This weekend’s sale will include mostly larger items like furniture, but will also have some smaller items such as lamps, artwork, lawn equipment, patio furniture, fishing gear, water sports equipment, bicycles, appliances and laptops.

Janoski said the change to two sales a year will help to keep costs down. In previous years organizers have had to rent tents to showcase everything available for sale, which can be expensive. Without those cost, the church is able to give more of the profits to area nonprofits.

In the years before the pandemic, Joyous Junque has raised more than $100,000 annually that was donated to area nonprofits. Janoski said the goal of organizers is to continue to provide as much as possible to local charities in need.

A check presentation to local nonprofits will be scheduled sometime after the second sale in August. The presentation will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church.

While this weekend’s sale will be slightly smaller, Merz said volunteers have been working for the past few weeks preparing for the sale. More than 40 volunteers are involved in Joyous June including moving items into the church’s basement and pricing everything in time for the sale. Volunteers also include crew that goes out twice a week year-round to pick up donated items from around Smith Mountain Lake.

“We have an excellent group of volunteers,” Merz said. “It really is a team effort.”

This weekend’s Joyous Junque sale will be held June 3 and June 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.