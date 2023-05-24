The Joyous Junque yard sale is set to return June 2 and 3 at Resurrection Catholic Church in Moneta. A wide variety of items are being cleaned, priced and tagged for sale in expectation of eager crowds looking for deals.

This could possibly be the only Joyous Junque yard sale this year. A second sale planned for August has been canceled due to renovations at Resurrection Catholic Church scheduled for later this year. Next year's sale is also in question due to the length of the renovations which could take as much as 18 months beginning later this year.

"We are looking at somewhere to continue it," Ed Merz said of a second sale later this year. It could possibly be held somewhere else in the lake community other than the church, he said.

Merz said volunteers will be clearing out everything they have stored in a variety of locations at the church and elsewhere. Plans are to have everything cleared out by the time the sale ends.

Drop offs of items as well as item pick ups by church volunteers have also been suspended until more is known about when the next Joyous Junque sale will be.

As in past Joyous Junque yard sales, next weekend's sale will offer a wide variety of items will be available for purchase. Items will include collectibles, home decor, electronics, holiday items, jewelry, tools and exercise equipment. The sale will also have a variety of furniture, electronics, sporting goods, lawn equipment and appliances.

Proceeds from the sale will go to more than 20 local charities, as it has in past years. More than $100,000 has been raised in the sale in past years. Merz said he expects proceeds to be more equivalent to some of the smaller sales that have raised between $30,000 and $40,000.

Whatever is raised will be distributed to charities at a ceremony held later this year.

More information on the Joyous Junque yard sale can be found online at www.joyousjunque.org. The sale will be held June 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.