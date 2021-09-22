July land transfers

The following land transfers were registered in Franklin County in July (with the seller, the buyer, the date, the location and the amount of compensation in the transaction):
Mark Nelson to Steven Paul Kemp, L 10 & 11 BL 2 Windsor Point, July 22, $26,000.
Samuel W. Adkins to Daniel L. Hanks, Parcel, July 12, $100.
Raymond J. Altice, Jr. to Lea Ann Altice, Parcels 1-6 RMD & BWD, July 2.
Raymond J. Altice, Jr. to Jason R. Altice, 1.016 acres, July 2.
Ronnie D. Altice, Jr. to Ronnie D. Altice, Jr., 0.572 acres BWD, July 7.
American Showcase Modulars LLC to Pamela D. France, L 2 PH II Kings Court Subd, July 1, $234,983.
Crystal Renea Amos to Crystal Renea Duncan, Order for change of name, July 9.
James Anderson Angell to J. Thomas Angell, 2.652 acres & easement 0.067 acres BWD, July 29.
Joseph Lee Angel to Brian Kieran Artz, L 9 Vaughn Village, July 16, $189,900.
Appalachian Power Company to Grindstone Partners LLC, Parcels GCD, July 12, $245,000.
Gail L. Arrington to Ryan C. Booth, L 23 & 24 Montview Subd & L 25-28 Montview addition, July 30, $100,000.
Mary B. Arrington to Stephen W. Lusk, L 1 BL 2 Nannie B. Perdue Estate Subd TRM, July 12, $415,000.
Vergel Atienza to Arnold Dillon, Jr., L 29 BL 1 Green Oak Estates TRM, July 16, $299,950.
Nancy K. Ault to Carolina Anne Ault, L 32 S 10 The waterfront GCD, July 9.
Dale R. Babione, Jr. TR to Dale R. Babione Jr, L 104 S II the Hillside, July 19.
Dale R. Babione, Jr TR to Dianna Lee Deptula, L 6 The Hillside Subd, July 19.
Jennifer Anderson Bennett to Dennis Edward Saul, 1.473 A BND, July 16, $307,000.
Michael D. Bergeson to Corey Caron, L 93 S 3 Chestnut Creek, July 6, $26,999.
Matthew A. Briggs to Matthew A. Briggs, 2.716 acres, July 2.
Bishop Townhomes Inc to R Fralin Construction Inc, L 37 & 46 & 47 S 2 The Oaks at Rakes Tavern, July 29, $135,000.
Joe R. Blackstock to SML Partners LLC, 3.780 A BND, July 9, $300,000.
Fred W. Blackwell to Lisa Ann Blackwell, L 1 Sidney & Duvall Dudley Subd, July 7.
Mark W. Blanchard to Mark W. Blanchard TR, 1.28 acres GCD, July 6.
Kellie M. Bonner to Eric Cone, Tract 14 Forest Shores Subd GCD, July 13, $45,000.
Joe Allen Boone to Joe Allen Boone, Interest in 10.849 acres BWD, July 23.
Joe Allen Boone to Joe Allen Boone, TR, Parcel & 9 acres BRD, July 23.
Betty Lou Dudley Booth to Danny Dale Booth, 0.1583 Acres & 1.2145 acres & 0.653 acres, July 2.
Danny Dale Booth to Tyler Andrew Gray, 2.50 acres, July 2, $340,000.
Sandra J. Bouchelion to Jennifer L. Bowman, .36 acres & 1/6 acres TRM, July 23, $144,760.
Joel Kenneth Bowman, Jr. to William H. Howard, 0.840 acres BWD, July 28, $85,000.
William Bradley to Darrell W. Lilly, L 41 Park Place, July 21, $440,000.
Janet L B Brahm to Jay Lau, L 6 S M Highland Shores, July 8, $412,500.
Glenn P. Brammer to Vista Pointe Properties LLC, L 53 S 1 Lynville-on-the-Lake subd, July 2, $3,237.61.
Bryan A. Brassington to Bryan A. Brassington TR, L 21 S 3 Waverly, July 21.
Jesse E. Brinkley to Dale E. Gerholdt, 4.994 acres BND, July 13, $200,000.
Bonnie Brooks to Richard Allen Jefferson, 5.020 acres BRD, July 9, $31,250.
Kevin Wayne Brown to Joanna L. Reynolds, 19.66 acres UHD, July 13, $6,024.
Rhonda L. Rakes Brown to Autumn R. Crider, 5.016 acres SCD, July 20.
Sara Amanda Guilliams Brown to Elijah Stone Seay, 0.606 acres TRM, July 16, $40,000.
Yong O. Browning to Yong O. Kim, LG Blackwater Hill subd UHD, July 7.
James E. Bryan, Jr. to Terry Hohn, Unit 101 PH 1 Stripers Landing, July 19, $108,000.
Burnt Chimney Properties Inc. to MCT Enterprises of Franklin County Inc., 1.370 acres & 1.283 acres GCD, July 15, $115,000.
Kimberly L. Burton to Yvonne Reddig, 5.473 acres BWD, July 15, $237,000.
Anna R. Butler to Constantin Cretu, L 2 Pine Spring subd, July 1, $350,000.
Mark B. Callahan Subst TR to Blue Ridge Real Estate Investments, Lots Carriage Homes at Lakewatch Plantation GCD, July 14, $141,056.
Mark B. Callahan Subst TR to Harry A. Cannady, L 3 estate lots at Lakewatch Plantation GCD, July 14, $17,000.
Mark H. Callahan Subst TR to Pacific Premier Trust FBO, L 23 the state lots at Lakewatch Plantation GCD, July 20, $19,950.
Quinton B. Callahan, Subst TR to Gregory L. King, L 2 the estate lots at Lakewatch Plantation GCD, July 20, $19,950.
Quinton B. Callahan Subst TR to Timothy M. McGuire, L 12 -15 estate lots at Lakewatch Plantation GCD, July 20, $71,400.
Quinton B. Callahan Subst TR to H & H Builders LLC, Lots the Carriage Homes and the estate lots at Lakewatch Plantation GCD, July 20, $266,144.
Mark A. Cannaday to James Clifford Fralin TR, Parcels, July 29, $17,000.
Kendal W. Carlson to Troy D. Oldt, Unit III Shoreline Marina GCD, July 30, $244,000.
Jamie Carr to Brandon Buck, 1.187 acres, July 6, $219,000.
Brenda M. Carter to Tamika C. Evans, L 3 AA Hicks Subd, July 21.
Robert G. Carter to Robert G. Carter TR, L 17 Spinnaker Run, July 19.
Allen L. Cheatwood to Westrock CP LLC, 38.782 acres UHD, July 12, $23,700.
Clark Property LLC to South Harbour Homeowners, Parcels, July 9.
Richard A. Clark to Natalie M. Jefferis, 5.683 acres BRD, July 30, $141,000.
Shana R. Clemons to Shana R. Clemons, L 10 Housman subd, July 19.
Donald J. Clyde to Patrick Sean Clyde, 5.763 acres, July 16, $159,999.
Jason K. Coen to Eric James Olsen, L 6 Wedgewood BND, July 2, $299,900.
Cooper Blackwater Properties to Grassy Hill Properties LLC, 2.971 acres, July 1, $22,282.50.
Vincent K. Copenhaver to Ampire LLC, Parcels 1 & 2 TRM, July 16, $225,000.
Kimberly M. Cordon to Kimberlee S. Dalrymple, L 51 S 11 Waterfront, July 30, $430,000.
Countryside Land Company LC to Joseph E. Ray, L 24 Timber Ridge Farms UHD, July 9, $39,900.
Countryside Land Company LC to Clarivel Rodriguez Santos, L 1 Timber Ridge Farms UHD, July 9, $74,900.
Countryside Land Company LC to Matthew R. Hollins, L 13 Timber Ridge Farms UHD, July 9, $22,900.
Countryside Land Company LC to Frank W. Servis, Jr., 3 A & 3 A, July 15, $65,000.
Patty L. Cundiff to Steven Donald Aytes, Revised L 2A S 1 Pelican Point, July 6, $21,500.
Kimberlee S. Dalrymple to Donna S. Kidder TR, Unit A-6, July 30, $250,000.
Christopher R. Dalton to Jeremy S. Boggs, 1.545 acres, July 9, $190,000.
Vincent J. Damelio to Jeffrey R. Munn, 5 acres GCD, July 8, $710,000.
Carolyn Dean Richard J. Ferron, L 497 Melody Lake subd LCMD, July 2.
Maryellen Debacco to Jefferson Bishop Kiser, III, L 14 Buck Run, July 23, $700,000.
Karen Deich to Nicholas Everett Shelton, 6.450 acres BRD, July 26, $8,800.
Donavon M. Delozier to Andrew J. Ritter, 1.35 acres, July 1, $165,000.
John George Demmie to John George Demmie, Parcel, July 27.
Francisco Reyna Diaz to Francisco Anthony Luis Reyna, L 2 S III Park Place, July 14.
Brian Alexander Dillon to Jennifer R. Sycamore Whittaker, 1.703 acres, July 27, $175,000.
Joyce T. Dillon to Ricky Adkins, 12.790 acres RMD, July 30, $35,000.
Edith G. Dobbs to Cedric B. Woodford, L 51 & 52 Lakewatch Plantation, July 15, $40,650.
Sarah Dolan to Z Hill Properties LLC, L II BL 2 S 3 Shannon Forest, July 8, $150,000.
Elizabeth J. Duffield to Myra D. Presley, 1.138 acres, July 20, $172,000.
Howard Grayson Duke to Lawrence P. Dugger, Jr., 10.005 acres BRD, July 30, $32,900.
Dwayne C. Wolters DDS PLC to Charles Frazier, 6.178 acres GCD, July 16, $175,000.
Walter Lee Eames to Robert W. Schmitt, 0.250 acres BWD, July 1, $2,000.
Edward Ray Eggleton to Susan B. Eggleton, Interest 0.738 acres RMD, July 23.
Ronald A. Engerran Jr. to Jonathan Anthony Maiorana, Tract A S II & L 5 S I Southwood Meadows, July 16, $325,000.
Julie M. English to Commitment to Capture LLC, 5.45 acres & 5.68 acres BND, July 12, $235,500.
Paul M. English to Ray Andrew Flora, Tract 5 unit II Blackwater View, July 28, $72,500.
Leslie A. Estes to Jess M. Dunford, 0.430 acres TRM, July 8, $135,000.
Aaron B. Ewert to Karl M. Hicks, L 2 Fairway Oaks, July 27, $233,000.
Steven L. Farber to Diego Dave Licata, L 11 Cahas Retreat BWD, July 20, $30,000.
David M. Ferrell to Dennis Holdren, Unit 601building 1 Clubhouse Towers Bernards Landing, July 1, $379,500.
Richard R. Ferron to Mitchell Joseph Hardbower, Lots Melody Lake Estates subd, July 2, $105,000.
Bryan E. Fichtner to Brandon Thomas Foster, 5.195 acres TRM, July 6, $420,895.
Fifth Third Bank NA to David Zeller, 1.323 acres BND, July 13, $156,500.
Mary L. Fitts to Timothy T. Wilson, 3.716 acres BWD, July 14, $22,500.
Mary L. Fitts to Michael L. Fitts, 1.000 acres BWD, July 14.
Mary L. Fitts to Michael L. Fitts, 12.752 acres BWD, July 14.
Elizabeth M. Fitzgerald to Jeffrey A. Perry, L B Cluster 5 Peninsula Bernards Landing GCD, July 16, $810,000.
William B. Florio to John C. Coover, L 12 S 1 Sleepy Hollow, July 26, $501,000.
Darlene R. Foley to William A. Foley, L 51 Melody Lake subd, July 26.
Richard Matthew Foutz II to Daniel A. Bowman, 140.15 acres, July 13, $325,000.
Christine Funk to Kaylin Haywood, L 5 Buck Run, July 13, $540,000.
Maymon Wesley Furrow, Jr. to Michael Conrad Greene, L 3 PH 1 Blue Ridge Heritage East Village, July 8, $279,900.
Allan A. Gahr to Hugh D. Bruce, Jr., L 26 S 1 Windtree, July 30, $999,000.
Gregory L. Gilbert to Jacob Huling Morris, L 5 Sherwood Forest subd RMD, July 30, $165,900.
James I. Gilbert IV TR to Stephen Durham, L 25 & 26 Forest Acres, July 21, $470,000.
Edward C. Glod, Jr. to Robert M. Martin, L 2 Mountain View Village GCD, July 30, $150,000.
Landy Thurman Goetzinger to Landy Thurman Goetzinger, 6.547 acres RMD, July 23.
Connie M. Goodman to Everett Elton Gusler, Jr., Interest in 0.69 acres, July 21.
Jon Groves to Kevin R. Feese, L 10 & 11 BL 3 Windsor Point subd, July 1, $130,000.
Brett W. Hall to Ronald A. Engerran, Jr., L 39 S II Plantation Point, July 16, $495,000.
John W. Hall to Christopher Lee Holladay TR, 1.139 acres, July 1, $1,127,000.
Madeline C. Hall to Vickie L. Perdue, 0.422 acres TRM, July 28, $238,000.
Linda Angle Hartley to Christopher Edwin Turner, Parcel, July 16.
John H. Hastings Jr. to Robert Calvin Blackwell, Unit 6 building 3 Lakestone, July 15, $559,900.
Joseph Chauncey Havens, Sr. to J C Havens, L 1 Morningwood Estates GCD, July 28.
Joyce B. Headford to Landon J. Catron, Parcels I & II SCD, July 2.
Rebecca A. Helgeson to Dunes on Lakestone LLC, L 109 S II The Hillside subd, July 28, $50,000.
Dan J. Hildenbrand to Kristen Blashka, Parcel BWD, July 14.
Donna B. Hodges to Kimberly I. Sexton, L 18 S 2 Mountain View Park subd, July 21, $209,500.
Reed T. Hodges to Nicholas Everett Shelton, 10.498 acres BRD, July 26, $11,000.
Louise A. Hoerter to William Leo Robbins, 0.895 acres GCD, $809,000.
Gary L. Howard to Timothy Jackson Umberger, Jr., 9.06 acres GCD, July 1, $307,000.
HS Schott LLC to Two Martins LLC, L I Mountain View Village, July 15, $729,000.
Ned Vernon Hudson, Jr. to Ned Vernon Hudson, Jr., 259.52 acres, July 7.
Ned Vernon Hudson, Jr. to Ned Vernon Hudson, Jr., 112.32 acres, July 7.
Glenda B. Ingram to David T. Ray, L 18 S 3 Town & Country subd SCD, July 15, $299,500.
Kathryn Lynn Ingram to Thomas Houston, L 22-24 & Part L 21 Menefee Heights, July 23, $130,000.
James I. Gilbert IV TR to Alan Hasty, 0.185 acres, July 16, $10,000.
Albert C. Jones to Christopher Dry Eagle, Unit 207 bldg 200 PH 2 Gangplank Pointe, July 15, $380,000.
Holly Cobbs Jones to William R. Brabson, L 16 Meadow Ridge Farms subd BWD, July 14, $18,000.
Thomas M. Jones TR to John B. Kronebusch, New L 26A S 3 Waterfront, July 13, $27,900.
Carolyn A. Joyce to Candice R. Chapman-Collins, Unit B-6 PH I Fairway Bay, July 9, $207,500.
Nancy Louise King to Larry D. Martin, L 380 Park Ridge East, July 6, $3,500.
Robert John King to Larry D. Martin, L 379 Park Ridge East, July 6, $3,500.
Kingery Sisters Farm LLC to Kingery Properties LLC, Parcels BND & RMD, July 2, $710,000.
Bonnie G. Kingery to Jackie N. Pugh, Jr., 5.000 acres, July 26, $119,000.
Timothy Alan Kintner to Charles W. Roberts, L 4 & 5 BL 2 Windsor Point subd, July 26, $168,500.
Jeffrey A. Kovacik to Robert W. Martin, L 16 The Cottages at Oak Ridge, July 23, $246,000.
Robert M. Labella to Robert M. Labella TR, L 50 The Retreat UHD, July 20.
Robert M. Labella to Robert M. Labella TR, L 52 The Retreat UHD, July 20.
Lakeshore T2 LLC to Kaby LLC, Boat L 41-A-73A, July 16, $23,000.
Milton W. Lampkin to Timothy Coble, L 99 Park Place, July 12, $1,300,000.
Jesse Michael Laprade to Shanna Hart, 5.4 acres BWD & 56.336 acres BRD, July 26.
Mark Lee to Bluebirds by the Lake LLC, Unit 1310 The Hillside, July 26, $265,000.
Robert H. Lewis to Earle A. Mackenzie, L 432 S 7 Waters Edge, July 1, $420,000.
Blanton J. Lynch to Steven E. Bailey, L 18 Blackwater Hills UHD, July 15, $55,000.
Earle A. Mackenzie to Paul M. Winter, New L 2A Grande Villas at Waters Edge, July 23, $1,475,000.
Thomas W. Mahoney to James Michael Grogan, L 6 BL 7 S 4 Bluewater Bay, July 23, $615,000.
James Arnold Martin to David I Heal, 10 acres BRD, July 20, $40,000.
Martinsville First Savings Ban to Lauren A. Gardner, .6127 acres BRD, July 28, $30,000.
John Westgate Mason to Donald Eli Dillon, Jr., Parcels, July 19.
Mayhew Properties LLC to Ryan Evans, L 1 Windy Gap Drive West, July 16, $70,000.
Mildred Ann McDaniel Graham to Stacy Noelle Snead, L 19 Franklin Heights subd UHD, July 19, $225,000.
Steven K. McFalls to William David Novia, Parcels & 0.488 acres & 5.00 acres GCD, July 16, $40,000.
Robert B. McHenry III to Heather Michelle Payton, 38.427 acres BRD, July 20, $68,000.
Julie Anne McKaughan to Timothy R. Mitchell Jr., Tract 2 S Pineridge acres, July 16, $285,000.
Raymond J. McKim to Gary W. Kitts TR, 1.14 acres UHD, July 14, $700,000.
Crystal D. McMillan to David Michael Bailey, L 19 BL Shannon Forest, July 28, $323,500.
Meera Investment LLC to Meera Property 2 LLC, 1.156 acres GCD, July 12, $1,500,000.
James E. Methot to Robert L. Betson, L 71 S 2 Winding Waters GCD, July 23, $925,000.
Bethanine Shay Milam to BCK LLC, 1 acres, July 21, $35,000.
Jim Mills Properties LLC to Oak Level Properties LLC, 3.080 acres BRD & Henry County, July 30, $595,000.
Corey L. Montano to Keith S. Robertson, L 1 S 1 Vaughan Village subd GCD, July 9, $159,900.
Linda W. Moore to Scott M. York, 94.0995 acres BRD & 40 acres, July 28, $189,080.29.
Michael L. Moore to Michael & Kristina Moore Livin, L 16 S B S 1 Highland Lake Inc UHD, July 12.
Sally Flieger Moore to Michael S. Carter, 99.480 acres BRD, July 16, $280,000.
Wesley W. Naff III to Constance A. Elston, 5.000 acres BND, July 2, $320,000.
Brandon O. Nester SC to Kimberly Michelle Easter, 4.920 acres BRD, July 2.
Shannon L. Newton to Suzanne Maria Bordelon, 16.060 acres & 0.356 acres & 0.595 acres RMD, July 1, $285,000.
Darlene Jane Nichols to James K. McKelvey, Parcels GCD, July 23, $63,500.
Blair Nicholson to Stephen A. Bousman, 0.880 acres GCD, July 9, $45,000.
Eric G. Noonkester TR to Manuel C. Barros, L 4 S 5 Walnut Run GCD, July 22, $1,255,000.
Su Q. Nguyen to Charles Wedler, 1.207 acres, July 29, $331,950.
John J. O’Keeffe, Jr. to Charles M. Von Isenburg, 17.985 acres GCD, July 14, $135,000.
Linad D. Overstreet TR to SMLCG LLC, 9.057 acres GCD, July 2, $257,500.
Edna Lillian Palmer Estate to Earline M. Ridgeway, 6.002 acres & 6.76 acres and 0,052 acres & 0.833 acres BND, July 14.
Paradise Acres Mobile Home Park to Terry McGlothlin, 11.041 acres BND, July 13, $475,000.
Teresa L. Parenti to BGM Builders LLC, L 34 Forest Shores, July 27.
Gary B. Patterson to Colleen R. Perkins TR, L A building 3 Chestnut Villas GCD, July 6, $359,000.
David A. Payton to Rodney G. Rose, L 25 S 1 Waters Edge, July 19, $30,000.
Pensco Trust Company FBO to Daniel Martin Quinn, L 27 BL 1 S 1 The Retreat UHD, July 6,
Jeanette Smith Peters to Herman W. Payne, 1 acres & 1 acres UHD, July 7, $174,900.
Greg Phillips TR to Holly Lowary, 5.00 acres, July 6, $29,900.
Planet Home Lending LLC to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, L 10 Creighton Ridge subd BND, July 2, $10.00.
Plyler Development INC to Bruce E. Davis, L 14 The Retreat UHD, July 16, $379,900.
Dennis G. Potter to Steven W. Rowley, 66.8 acres UHD, July 22, $212,775.
Clifford M. Price to Jason F. Seabright, L 36 Compass Cove, July 29, $1,380,000.
Chad Proctor to SD SML VA LLC, L 25 S 1 Edgewater, July 1, $30,000.
PTA LLC to Bryan William Monroe, L 49 Windmere Point, July 1, $320,000.
Jerry A. Pugh to Aaron L. Arnold, L 2 Countryside BWD, July 30, $390,000.
Melody D. Pugh to Melody D. Pugh, L 52 S 2 Waterfront, July 14.
Lynden Michelle Quesenberry to Connie G. Quesenberry TR, L 46 S 1 Sleepy Hollow, July 2.
Sharon R. Quinn to Thomas F. Bonsall, Parcels I – III, July 30, $215,000.
David T. Ray to Norman A. Davis, 1.078 acres BWD, July 15, $351,000.
Red Barn Developers LLC to Cassandra Rockward-Osaben, L 69 Lakeside Farms at Smith Mountain Lake, July 30, $245,000.
Warren T. Reddish to Earl E. Bradsher III Revocable, L 6 UHD, July 8, $125,000.
Margaret H. Reed to Matthew B. Cooper, 7.958 acres, July 23, $47,000.
Joshua M. Richardson to Amy Dwier, L 5 White Oak subd, July 14, $195,000.
RKL Holdings LLC to Ronald L. Willard, Sr., L 7 Revised Grande Villas at Waters Edge, July 15, $800,000.
Howard L. Roberts to Mark A. Ingram, L 11 S 2 Canterbury on the Lake, July 16, $349,900.
Brenda G. Robertson to Thomas M. Sunderland, Parcel TRM, July 29, $150,000.
Gabriel Henry Robertson to Michael J. Wright, Parcels BRD, July 21, $43,900.
Lois M. Robertson to Lois M. Robertson TR, L 10 S 1 Chestnut Creek, July 23.
Desmond K. Runyan to Desmond K. Runyan, L 11 Highland View subd, July 26.
Sandy Valley Farms INC to Chestnut Creek Hunt Club LLC, 53 acres & 89.256 acres and 132.704 acres SCD, July 27, $500,000.
Adam Hale Saul to William J. Spaw, Parcels 1-3, July 7, $85,000.
Chad E. Scheatzle to Elysium SML LLC, 42.00 acres UHD, July 30.
Charles Edward Scott to Dudley & Scott INC, 18 acres BHD, July 13.
James H. Seidelmann to James H. Seidelmann CO-TR, L 18 Windtree GCD, July 30.
Paul T. Shelton, Jr. to Mark L. Watson, L 18 Mallard Point GCD, July 9, $536,700.
Dennis W. Shorter to Maliea L. Brunelle, L 7 Fork Bend subd, July 21, $157,500.
Robert J. Shura to Robert J. Shura, L 55 S 2 The Waterfront, July 8.
Mohammad M. Sindhu to John David Crocker, Parcel BWD, July 1, $30,000.
Susan E. Sink to Emilee Shrewsbury, L 18 Sandy Ridge subd, July 23, $20,000.
Brandon W. Sloan to Travis L. Chaplin, 2.18 acres, July 30, $240,000.
David Milton Smith to Steele Oakes Properties LLC, 1.013 acres TRM, July 21, $105,000.
Louise Smith to Arlena Smith Martin, 0.76 acres & 1.268 acres & 2.96 acres, July 9.
Jeremy Lee Spradlin to Jeremy Lee Spradlin, 11.617 acres BND, July 22.
Jack Lewis St. Clair II to Robert M. Keever, L 28R South Harbour, July 20, $490,000.
Samuel Ode St. Clair to William B. Fanning, 4.251 acres RMD, July 1.
Ryan C. St. Peters to Robin Vest, 12.219 acres, July 15, $449,900.
Marc S. Stevens to Marc S. Stevens TR, L 11 PH IV Fairway Bay, July 27.
Marc S. Stevens TR to Marc S. Stevens, L 11 PH IV Fairway Bay.
William R. Stone to Steven F. McLaughlin, L 39 Waterfront, July 15, $25,000.
Karen Talley to Jesse Alan Dunker, 0.500 acres, July 16, $240,000.
Raymond A. Talley TR to Raymond A. Talley Jr., L 31 & part L 30 S 1 Long Island Estates, July 27.
Lonnie R. Tatum to Edward C. Jamison, 0.46 acres & 4.54 acres BRD, July 27, $48,000.
Jessica C. Taylor to Brandon Richard Anderson, L 12 Mount Pleasant subd RMD, July 2, $247,900.
Thirty-Thirty LLC to Bernadette Marmon, L 20 Lands End RPD UHD, July 30, $439,000.
Pamela D. Thompson TR to Richard A. Heptinstall, 78 acres, July 9, $90,000.
Michaele D. Thurman to Dillon A. Thurman, L 38 BL I S 3 Shannon Forest, July 7, $257,000.
Charles E. Toney to Countryside Land Company, L 15 & 16 Kemp Crossing subd HUD, July 26, $47,810.75.
Bobbie Jean Tosh to Doreen Y. Perdue, 0.6887 acres BWD, July 21.
Richie D. Turman Jr. to Richie D. Turman Jr., 1.276 acres BRD, July 16.
Michael A. Turner to James C. Foster Jr., L 481 S 8 Waters Edge, July 12, $470,000.
Paul W. Turner to Seth W. Callahan, L 56 Lakewatch Plantation, July 23, $87,500.
Timothy Turner to CMH Homes INC, 5.023 acres BND, July 13, $60,000.
Veronica Van Harreveld to Earle A. Mackenzie, L 48 S 1 Waters Edge, July 30, $280,000.
Vaught Enterprises LLC to Vincent Albert Perrin, Jr., L 11A S 3 Lees Luck subd, July 28, $33,850.
Vaught Enterprises LLC to Vincent Albert Perrin, Jr., L 9 acres S 3 Lees Luck subd, July 28, $39,000.
Walker Limited Liability Company to Ana T. Witcher, 0.213 acres TRM, July 9, $12,100.
Charlene Watson to Elizabeth Vernielee Sink, 1.4980 acres BWD, July 21, $139,900.
Lawrence R. Webb to Monte Lane Cook II, 28.213 acres BRD, July 7, $206,000.
Wayne Douglas Webb to Cody Wayne Webb, 5.003 acres & 18.000 acres BWD, July 6.
Saunders Webster TR to Brandon Wayne Sloan, Parcels BWD, July 30, $280,000.
Kelly Weddle to Jenna Warren, 0.732 acres BND, July 22, $182,975.
Brenda S. Wheaton to Michael Ford, 61.9 acres SCD, July 21.
Kandice M. Whitaker to Alexandrea Paige Hodges, L 11 S I Scenic River Estates SCD, July 30, $165,000.
Jerry M. Whitt Jr. to Corey L. Montano, 0.867 acres, July 9, $294,000.
Amy Whittaker to William D. Robey, L 11 PH II Kings Court subd RMD, July 12, $46,000.
Jennifer L. Wilding to Vista Pointe Properties LLC, L 49 S 2 Lynville on the Lake, July 14, $2,000.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Willard Investment Properties, Tract 6 Saunders Estate, July 15.
Willard Construction of Roanoke Valley Inc. to Willard Investment Properties, Parcels I & II GCD, July 15.
David M. Williams to Vista Pointe Properties LLC, L 40 S 1 Lynville-on-the-Lake, July 2, $2,300,000.
Shelly Lynn Williams to Shelly Lynn Romig, Order for change of name, July 9.
Edward J. Williamson, Jr. to Armand McGibbon, Unit 206 PH II Dockside Bernards Landing, July 7, $350,000.
Geraldine B. Wilson to Mark L. Dequoy, L 1 BL 3 Rolling Hill Park, July 2, $225,000.
David H. Womack to L & M Properties LLC, L 4 0 Z Oliver subd, July 16, $150,000.
Connie Perdue Wray to Bradley Mitchell Turner, ¼ A & 1 A UHD, July 12, $60,000.
Judy Wray to Nicholas Everett Shelton, 7.418 & 7.652 acres BRD, July 26, $18,554.25.
Judy Wray to Nicholas Everett Shelton, 7.368 acres & 2.777 acres BRD, July 26, $8,373.75.
Charles D. Wright, Jr. to Artem Robert Moyer, L 3 Sandy Ridge Acres, July 8, $175,000.
Daniel Lee Wright to James Spencer Young, 2.926 acres RMD, July 27.
Doris A. Wright to Edward Tirrell Martin, 1.150 acres BWD, July 28, $18,500.