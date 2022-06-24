Kids come out for community courts in Huddleston

A new recreation area is quickly coming together in Huddleston. Locals and visitors are already enjoying basketball games in the newly constructed courts with roller hockey and picklelball expected to be added in the coming months.

The new basketball court was completed less than a month ago as the first step in a project expected to take several years. Jeff Prowse, co-owner of Mitchell’s Point Marina, put the plan into motion earlier this year after purchasing a piece of property adjacent to the marina to upgrade its water system.

Prowse, a longtime coach for youth sports, saw the opportunity to create a place where local youth could have fun as well as participate in organized sports. He would like to eventually see a local youth league for basketball and hockey—a favorite pastime of his while growing up in New Hampshire.

Roller hockey is something Prowse made sure to include in the construction of the recreation courts. Calling it the “crown jewel” of his recreation courts, he admitted to wanting to get more area kids involved in hockey as a lover of the sport himself.

Prowse said he expects to have the hockey court completed by sometime next month. After that, he plans to begin construction on pickleball courts that are a favorite of many of the retired residents around the lake.

So far, Prowse said he is impressed with how the construction is going. He has also gotten positive feedback from the community and the number of people interested in using the courts. “The reaction has been overwhelming,” he said.

Local businesses and members of the public have also provided donations to fund the outdoor recreation area. Prowse said the courts would not be possible without community donations.

More than $60,000 has been donated to construct the courts. Prowse said the donations have exceeded his expectations.

“I knew the community was generous,” Prowse said. “I was amazed at exactly how generous they are.”

Several donations were for the purchase of bricks to be installed surrounding a granite monument honoring veterans. The official name of the recreation area will be the Huddleston Veterans Memorial Courts.

Prowse said he will hold an official dedication for the courts once work is completed. He said, in addition to hockey and pickleball courts, a parking area, fencing and lights also have to be installed as well as hiring security which could take several months or even years depending on donations.

While completion of the courts could take some time, Prowse said he is willing to take his time to assure everything goes right in his dream for a recreation facility. “If you are going to do it, you might as well do it right,” he said. “And you might as well do it right the first time.”