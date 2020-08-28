Lake author writes new murder mystery novel

Linda Kay Simmons is conjuring characters again. The author of “Cahas Mountain” and “Lighting Shall Strike” has a new book on the shelf. “Lamb on a Tombstone” is another Southern Gothic novel, but this one is a murder mystery.
Simmons’ books are mostly set in Roanoke, Franklin County and the surrounding area. She was born in Roanoke and now lives in Franklin County.
Simmons starts with the characters and once the characters are set, she researches what was going on in the area in that time period, for example World War II or a tuberculosis epidemic. Then incorporates that history into the story.
“I guess I’m what you call an intuitive writer,” Simmons said. “I’ll start by feeling a character, and then I sort of live with that character. Then another character will come in. I do a lot of walking listening to beautiful music, Indian music, flute music, and ideas and people with answers come to me. I don’t do anything linear, it’s all intuitive writing.”
“Lamb on a Tombstone” was different from the beginning. It all started on Simmons’ 3-mile walk, past an “old, neglected cemetery.” She spotted a lamb on top of a tombstone and heard a voice.
“It was such a strong voice that got me into that cemetery,” Simmons said. “I really heard this woman. Normally it’s not like that, it is more of a feeling comes over me. But this one, she wanted that grave straightened up.”
At first glance, Simmons saw the name, “Caroline,” etched on the tombstone. Once she pulled back the overgrowth, she found the grave of four young children born between 1890 and 1910. All died before age 2.
Before the day had ended, Simmons had started writing using one of the names as her main character.
“I used Elton’s name because that was my father’s middle name,” Simmons said. “Then my parents met in a boarding house. My grandmother had a boarding house. So, I set the book there.”
“Lamb on a Tombstone” is a coming of age story about a boy, Elton, who overcomes the difficulties in his life and how he comes to terms with the fact that he is different from others. Simmons said she lives with her characters, meaning they become real to her.
“My little boy Elton is raised by an alcoholic mother who has a lot of demons,” Simmons said. “He loses his father at an early age. He has his Aunt Emily, and the story is about him becoming a man and the helpers that came along the way. You know we always have helpers that show up when we’re in the middle of peril.”
Simmons’ intuitive writing style led her down a new path as the story also became a murder mystery, her first ever.
“It’s more difficult,” Simmons said of writing a mystery. “I had to dig deep and research corpses and murders and different kinds of things. I didn’t plan on the book going there, and it went there.”
The story is fictionalized. Simmons drew on her family’s experience with a boarding house to create the backdrop. Aunt Emily was similar to an aunt Simmons had.
“The character, Nettie, the alcoholic mother, is based on someone I did know,” explained Simmons. “She was one of my best friend’s mothers. I had never met anyone like her before and never want to meet one again.”
The other characters were created by Simmons looking at photographs.
“I have a whole wall full of photographs of my family. They go way back, and I’ll take a couple off the wall and if they fit the physical description I’m looking for, I’ll use the photograph and model a character after them. Then they just come to life and start telling me stories.”
Simmons said she seeks to share the local culture, history and beauty of the area with the readers of her books. “I want people to travel with me on the familiar roads and to familiar landmarks. They have enjoyed that with the other two books.”
“Lamb on a Tombstone” is available for sale at Mama Ann’s Gifts and Goodies near Westlake Corner, Bernie’s at Bernard’s Landing in Scruggs, Virginia Office Supply in Rocky Mount and on Amazon. Simmons’ books also are available at the Franklin County Public Library.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.