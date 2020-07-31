Lake Christian Ministries announces updated service plan

As Virginia enters Phase 3 of the COVID-19 recovery period, Lake Christian Ministries continues working to keep its clients, volunteers and staff safe while providing essential services to those in need in the Smith Mountain Lake region.
LCM staff will continue to monitor the temperature of everyone who enters the building; those who are fever free will be given a mask to wear inside the facility. Steps will be taken to limit the number of people in the building. Routine hand washing will be encouraged, and all shopping carts, work surfaces, transport vehicles and service equipment will be disinfected periodically during the service day.
Beginning Aug. 3, LCM will adopt the following safety plan to provide curbside food assistance, financial aid, clothing and New Tomorrows services:
n Food assistance will be provided by curbside, drive-through delivery twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. until noon in the LCM parking lot at 13157 Old Moneta Road, Moneta.
n Financial aid, clothing support and New Tomorrows services will be provided by appointment weekly on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Clients can call 297-3214 to schedule appointments.
n Clothing will be available without an appointment on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a capacity limit of eight clients in the front lobby waiting area and six clients in the clothing area with a 20-minute limit for clothing shopping.
LCM will continue to monitor pandemic information from state and local offices and adjust its service plan as needed to keep volunteers, staff and clients safe and healthy.
