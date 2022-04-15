Lake Christian Ministries looks to expand its headquarters

As the needs of the community continue to increase, Lake Christian Ministries is looking to expand its longtime headquarters in what used to be Moneta’s downtown.

Lake Christian Ministries announced a capital campaign to raise enough funds from the community to construct an additional building as well as renovate their headquarters. The expansion is expected to double the nonprofit’s space and provide the necessary room for staff and volunteers to support people in need in Franklin, Bedford and Pittsylvania counties.

“We don’t have room to store anything right now,” said Jane Winters, executive director of Lake Christian Ministries. The nonprofit is currently limited on what donated furniture and appliances it can take due to space needed to store food supplies.

LCM is also currently unable to store large amounts of clothing. Winters said items like jackets that will not be needed for several months are currently being donated elsewhere due to lack of space with the hopes that more will be donated in the fall.

Winters said the first phase of the proposed expansion includes the construction of the new facility that will serve as storage for furniture and clothing as well as a learning center for the nonprofit’s New Tomorrows program that works with individuals and families in need to assist them out of poverty.

New Tomorrows was created to give folks the knowledge and tools to help them stand on their own. Winters said several local businesses have partnered with LCM over the years to provide jobs for those in need.

“That’s our main goal,” Winters said. “To get them to the point they don’t need us anymore.”

The second phase will include the renovation of the current headquarters to include additional offices and meeting space. Approximately 1,500 square feet of space in the building is currently used to display available clothing. That space will be converted into offices once the clothing is moved to the new building.

The headquarters has only two offices for interviews right now. The offices provide a space where community partners can speak privately with individuals or families who may be in need of help due to domestic violence or drug addiction.

Winters said the offices allow people to open up without fear of others overhearing—something that can be difficult with only two offices. “We need a third and a fourth office right now,” she said.

The proposed new building will be constructed on property adjoining Lake Christian Ministries. The property was purchased late last year. A building on the property that was once a country store was torn down.

This will be the first major renovation of the headquarters and expansion since Lake Christian Ministries moved into the building in 1998. LCM was first established in 1992 but wasn’t provided with a main headquarters until the Cappellari family donated the former location of its home building center. The family later opened Capps Home Building Center in Westlake.

Lake Christian Ministries originally came together when Bethlehem United Methodist Church, Morgan’s Baptist Church, Resurrection Catholic Church and Trinity Ecumenical Parish all joined together in an effort to provide assistance for people in need in the community. That assistance includes food donations as well as financial assistance.

Winters said the needs have continued to increase in the community in the past 30 years. The needs have been even greater since the pandemic, she said.

More than $270,000 in financial aid was provided to area families in 2020. Winters said that was a 138% increase over 2019, before the pandemic.

Also in 2020, 182,440 meals were provided for more than 700 households in the three counties that surround Smith Mountain Lake.

While the needs have been greater, Winters said the community has stepped up to provide donations to help keep Lake Christian Ministries going. “We have a wonderful support system,” she said.

Winters is now asking for donations to help them expand their ability to provide services to the community. The current campaign has a goal of $700,000, and despite only being announced for a brief time, has already passed the halfway mark at $450,000 currently.

Once the campaign reaches 80% of its goal, Winters said construction will begin on the new building. The final 20% will be needed to complete the renovations in the current building, she said.

Winters said they would like to begin construction on the new building later this year with renovation on the current building taking place sometime next year. She said the current goal date to have everything completed is Dec. 31, 2023.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.