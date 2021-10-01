Lake Christian Ministries to fill Home Tour Charity vacancy

Lake Christian Ministries (LCM) has stepped in to fill a last minute vacancy in the roster of charities that will benefit from the proceeds of this year’s 30th anniversary edition of the Smith Mountain Lake Charity Home Tour.

Sandra Morse, home tour board president, announced the substitution after LCM confirmed it will fill the opening resulting from the Franklin County Family YMCA’s need to withdraw from participation.

“Despite the short notice, we are hopeful that our volunteers will rise to the occasion and help Lake Christian Ministries benefit from this important fundraising event,” Jane Winters, LCM executive director, said. “The economic impact from the ongoing pandemic has created great need in the lake community. We will use the proceeds from this event to underwrite the additional services that are assisting local families in need.”

In its 29-event history, the home tour has distributed nearly $4 million in proceeds to some 45 charities. Each of this year’s participating charity is paired with one of the private homes that will be welcoming visitors on Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-10, and is responsible for recruiting many of the volunteers needed to assist with docking, parking, check-in and hosting within the homes. LCM will now be staffing the Waro home in Goodview.